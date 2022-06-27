I have setup a link that will go to a page to show all the entries in my database that link shows.

So if i click on the genre section of my page then it should go to the genre.php page.

So at he top of the genre page i have an include with the following on

<?php if(isset($_GET['name'])){ $id = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_GET['name']); $sql = "SELECT * FROM games WHERE name= $id"; $game = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result); } ?>

and when i go to the genre page i get the error

Uncaught TypeError: mysqli_fetch_assoc(): Argument #1 ($result) must be of type mysqli_result, bool given in string.php:14

I have a similar code at the year page and this works. The only thing i have changed is the ‘name’ to ‘id’ in if and $id lines.

here is the link code

<a href="genre.php?name=<?php echo $game['genre']; ?>"> <!--- for the genre ---> <a href="year.php?id=<?php echo $game['release_year']; ?>"> <!--- for the year --->

I have both of these in a varchar type on the database