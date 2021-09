This is the error message:

Uncaught TypeError: player.playVideo is not a function

Changing this:

https://jsitor.com/fH5DO8ZU6L

function play() { player.playVideo(); }

To this:

https://jsitor.com/3zJoQBIuNi

function play() { if (player.playVideo) player.playVideo(); }

That’s how I fixed it.

And that error message no-longer appears.

Is that good?