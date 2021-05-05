As soon a visitor fills in a value it will be pushed an error inside console. I have noticed from internet it is an issue with the loading content and script but API code is done async defer
- On another contact form it is pushed:
jInvalidValueError: not an instance of HTMLInputElement
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?v=3.exp&libraries=places&key=XXX&language=de" async defer></script>
I have tested a script using Autocomplete but there is a message:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot set property ‘innerHTML’ of XXX null
Uncaught TypeError: document.getElementById(…) is null even I set ‘’; when it is filled in street address: ```
on(‘change’, ‘#’+searchInput, function ()
Code is the following:
var searchInput = 'search_input';
$(document).ready(function ()
{
var autocomplete;
autocomplete = new google.maps.places.Autocomplete((document.getElementById(searchInput)),
{
types:['geocode'],
}
);
google.maps.event.addListener(autocomplete, 'place_changed', function ()
{
var near_place = autocomplete.getPlace();
document.getElementById('latvalue').value = near_place.geometry.location.lat();
document.getElementById('lngvalue').value = near_place.geometry.location.lng();
document.getElementById('latshow1').innerHTML = near_place.geometry.location.lat();
document.getElementById('lngshow1').innerHTML = near_place.geometry.location.lng();
}
);
}
);
$(document).on('change', '#'+searchInput, function ()
{
document.getElementById('latvalue').value = '';
document.getElementById('lngvalue').value = '';
document.getElementById('latshow1').innerHTML = '';
document.getElementById('lngshow1').innerHTML = '';
}
);