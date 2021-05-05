Uncaught SyntaxError: missing ) after argument list

This code should post a “SOLD” badge on those images (at least it did before). The browser picks up the error line #111.

$( document ).ready(function() {jQuery("#listings .et_pb_blurb_content").append("<div id='sold'>SOLD</div>");jQuery(".wppsac-post-title").append("<span class='star-review'><img src='https://viewsstaging.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/star-rating.png' alt='five star reviews'></span>");jQuery(".gform_button").addClass("et_pb_button");jQuery("body.category-blog .more-link").addClass("et_pb_button et_pb_more_button");});

However, I’m wondering if the error is just being thrown off by a recaptcha error. Testing the code in the browser posts the expected results, so I’m taking a guess about the recaptcha. The recaptcha is assigned the site’s primary domain, so that’s understandable if the error is throwing things off.