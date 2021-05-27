Uncaught SyntaxError: Invalid or unexpected token “\n” in Javascript

Hi, I am trying to implement a function to copy data from excel & paste it into multiple text fields at my webpage. I found this solution, but I get this error due to “\n” is there any solution for this? I have already tried with “\n” and “\r\n” both not working. I’m currently implementing this to an AdonisJS project which using “edge” template
$('input').bind('paste', function (e) {
var $start = $(this);
var source
//check for access to clipboard from window or event
if (window.clipboardData !== undefined) {
source = window.clipboardData
} else {
source = e.originalEvent.clipboardData;
}
var data = source.getData("Text");
if (data.length > 0) {
if (data.indexOf("\t") > -1) {
var columns = data.split("\n");
$.each(columns, function () {
var values = this.split("\t");
$.each(values, function () {
$start.val(this);
if ($start.closest('td').next('td').find('input,textarea')[0] != undefined || $start.closest('td').next('td').find('textarea')[0] != undefined) {
$start = $start.closest('td').next('td').find('input,textarea');
}
else
{
return false;
}
});
$start = $start.closest('td').parent().next('tr').children('td:first').find('input,textarea');
});
e.preventDefault();
}
}
});
(function ($) {
$.fn.enableCellNavigation = function () {
var arrow = {
left: 37,
up: 38,
right: 39,
down: 40,
enter: 13
};
// select all on focus
this.find('input,select').keydown(function (e) {
// shortcut for key other than arrow keys
if ($.inArray(e.which, [arrow.left, arrow.up, arrow.right, arrow.down, arrow.enter]) < 0) {
return;
}
var input = e.target;
var td = $(e.target).closest('td');
var moveTo = null;
switch (e.which) {
case arrow.left:
{
if (typeof input.selectionStart == 'undefined') {
moveTo = td.prev('td:has(input,select)');
} else if (input.selectionStart == 0) {
moveTo = td.prev('td:has(input,select)');
}
break;
}
case arrow.right:
{
if (typeof input.selectionStart == 'undefined') {
moveTo = td.next('td:has(input,select)');
} else if (input.selectionEnd == input.value.length) {
moveTo = td.next('td:has(input,select)');
}
break;
}
case arrow.enter:
{
var tr = td.closest('tr');
var pos = td[0].cellIndex;
var moveToRow = null;
if (e.which == arrow.down) {
moveToRow = tr.next('tr');
} else if (e.which == arrow.up) {
moveToRow = tr.prev('tr');
}
if (moveToRow.length) {
moveTo = $(moveToRow[0].cells[pos]);
}
break;
}
case arrow.up:
case arrow.down:
{
var tr = td.closest('tr');
var pos = td[0].cellIndex;
var moveToRow = null;
if (e.which == arrow.down) {
moveToRow = tr.next('tr');
} else if (e.which == arrow.up) {
moveToRow = tr.prev('tr');
}
if (moveToRow.length) {
moveTo = $(moveToRow[0].cells[pos]);
}
break;
}
}
if (moveTo && moveTo.length) {
e.preventDefault();
moveTo.find('input,select').each(function (i, input) {
input.focus();
input.select();
});
}
});
};
})(jQuery);
$(function () {
$('table').enableCellNavigation();
});