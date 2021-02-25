Uncaught SyntaxError: Invalid or unexpected token “\n” in Javascript

Hi, I am trying to implement a function to copy data from excel & paste it into multiple text fields at my webpage. I found this solution, but I get this error due to “

” is there any solution for this? I have already tried with “

” and “\r

” both not working. I’m currently implementing this to an AdonisJS project which using “edge” template

$('input').bind('paste', function (e) { var $start = $(this); var source //check for access to clipboard from window or event if (window.clipboardData !== undefined) { source = window.clipboardData } else { source = e.originalEvent.clipboardData; } var data = source.getData("Text"); if (data.length > 0) { if (data.indexOf("\t") > -1) { var columns = data.split("

"); $.each(columns, function () { var values = this.split("\t"); $.each(values, function () { $start.val(this); if ($start.closest('td').next('td').find('input,textarea')[0] != undefined || $start.closest('td').next('td').find('textarea')[0] != undefined) { $start = $start.closest('td').next('td').find('input,textarea'); } else { return false; } }); $start = $start.closest('td').parent().next('tr').children('td:first').find('input,textarea'); }); e.preventDefault(); } } }); (function ($) { $.fn.enableCellNavigation = function () { var arrow = { left: 37, up: 38, right: 39, down: 40, enter: 13 }; // select all on focus this.find('input,select').keydown(function (e) { // shortcut for key other than arrow keys if ($.inArray(e.which, [arrow.left, arrow.up, arrow.right, arrow.down, arrow.enter]) < 0) { return; } var input = e.target; var td = $(e.target).closest('td'); var moveTo = null; switch (e.which) { case arrow.left: { if (typeof input.selectionStart == 'undefined') { moveTo = td.prev('td:has(input,select)'); } else if (input.selectionStart == 0) { moveTo = td.prev('td:has(input,select)'); } break; } case arrow.right: { if (typeof input.selectionStart == 'undefined') { moveTo = td.next('td:has(input,select)'); } else if (input.selectionEnd == input.value.length) { moveTo = td.next('td:has(input,select)'); } break; } case arrow.enter: { var tr = td.closest('tr'); var pos = td[0].cellIndex; var moveToRow = null; if (e.which == arrow.down) { moveToRow = tr.next('tr'); } else if (e.which == arrow.up) { moveToRow = tr.prev('tr'); } if (moveToRow.length) { moveTo = $(moveToRow[0].cells[pos]); } break; } case arrow.up: case arrow.down: { var tr = td.closest('tr'); var pos = td[0].cellIndex; var moveToRow = null; if (e.which == arrow.down) { moveToRow = tr.next('tr'); } else if (e.which == arrow.up) { moveToRow = tr.prev('tr'); } if (moveToRow.length) { moveTo = $(moveToRow[0].cells[pos]); } break; } } if (moveTo && moveTo.length) { e.preventDefault(); moveTo.find('input,select').each(function (i, input) { input.focus(); input.select(); }); } }); }; })(jQuery); $(function () { $('table').enableCellNavigation(); });