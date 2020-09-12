Uncaught ReferenceError: Function is not defined

I am currently in development on a web portal using Django. I was using jsPDF-autotable library via github to convert my tables into a pdf file. However, I have tried multiple ways - via js file:

html file:

script src="/static/js/volumerpt_export_pdf.js" type="module"></script

js file:

import jsPDF from 'jspdf' import 'jspdf-autotable' function generatePDF() { var doc = new jsPDF(); doc.autoTable({ html: '#volume-results' }); doc.save('table.pdf'); }

and <script> in my html:

<script type="module"> import jsPDF from 'jspdf' import 'jspdf-autotable' function generatePDF() { var doc = new jsPDF(); doc.autoTable({ html: '#volume-results' }); doc.save('table.pdf'); } </script>

my html button:

<button onload="generatePDF()" class="btn btn-primary">Export</button>

Neither work and give the same error. I have followed the docs on jspdf-autotable’s page:

https://github.com/simonbengtsson/jsPDF-AutoTable

This is the error if I change my button to onclick :

Uncaught ReferenceError: generatePDF is not defined at HTMLButtonElement.onclick (dailyvolume:204)

This is the error if I change my button to onload :