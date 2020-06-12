Uncaught ReferenceError: Function is not defined

I am currently in development on a web portal using Django. I was using jsPDF-autotable library via github to convert my tables into a pdf file. However, I have tried multiple ways - via js file:
html file:
script src="/static/js/volumerpt_export_pdf.js" type="module"></script
js file:
import jsPDF from 'jspdf'
import 'jspdf-autotable'
function generatePDF() {
var doc = new jsPDF();
doc.autoTable({ html: '#volume-results' });
doc.save('table.pdf');
}
and
<script> in my html:
<script type="module">
import jsPDF from 'jspdf'
import 'jspdf-autotable'
function generatePDF() {
var doc = new jsPDF();
doc.autoTable({ html: '#volume-results' });
doc.save('table.pdf');
}
</script>
**my html button:**
```html
<button onload="generatePDF()" class="btn btn-primary">Export</button>
Neither work and give the same error. I have followed the docs on jspdf-autotable’s page:
https://github.com/simonbengtsson/jsPDF-AutoTable
This is the error if I change my button to
onclick:
Uncaught ReferenceError: generatePDF is not defined
at HTMLButtonElement.onclick (dailyvolume:204)
This is the error if I change my button to
onload:
Uncaught TypeError: Failed to resolve module specifier "jspdf". Relative references must start with either "/", "./", or "../".