Uncaught ReferenceError: Function is not defined

#1

I am currently in development on a web portal using Django. I was using jsPDF-autotable library via github to convert my tables into a pdf file. However, I have tried multiple ways - via js file:

html file:

*had to remove the <> so the code would show below

script src="/static/js/volumerpt_export_pdf.js" type=“module”></script

js file:

import jsPDF from 'jspdf'
import 'jspdf-autotable'
function generatePDF() {
    var doc = new jsPDF();
    doc.autoTable({ html: '#volume-results' });
    doc.save('table.pdf');
}

and

my html button:
*had to remove the <> so the code would show below

button onload=“generatePDF()” class=“btn btn-primary”>Export</button

Neither work and give the same error. I have followed the docs on jspdf-autotable’s page:
https://github.com/simonbengtsson/jsPDF-AutoTable

This is the error if I change my button to onclick:

Uncaught ReferenceError: generatePDF is not defined
at HTMLButtonElement.onclick (dailyvolume:204)

This is the error if I change my button to onload:

Uncaught TypeError: Failed to resolve module specifier “jspdf”. Relative references must start with either “/”, “./”, or “…/”.

#2

Hi @schulzy175, anything defined in a module is scoped to that module, so it won’t be available to iline JS; a quick and dirty fix would be to explicitly expose that function to the global scope:

// In you JS file
window.generatePDF = generatePDF

However the cleaner solution would be adding an event listener so you don’t have to pollute the global scope in the first place (note that your JS needs to be included at the bottom of the page then):

<button id="generate-pdf">export</button>
...
<script type="module">
  import jsPDF from './path/to/jspdf/jspdf.mjs'
  import './path/to/jspdf-autotable/jspdf-autotable.mjs'

  const button = document.getElementById('generate-pdf')

  function generatePDF () {
    const doc = new jsPDF()

    doc.autoTable({ html: '#volume-results' })
    doc.save('table.pdf')
  }

  button.addEventListener('click', generatePDF)
</script>

Edit: As for the imports, you have to specify the actual path to where the module is located. The documentation probably assumes you’re using a module bundler such as webpack, where you can include modules just by their name. If you’re not using a module bundler the library will have to support native modules though.