I am made a signup system, I have made a lot of changes for google signup and other stuff, and not it is not working (my error is: Uncaught mysqli_sql_exception: Column ‘full’ cannot be null in C:\xampp\htdocs\learn coding website\realsignup.php:51). Where is my code signup(signup.php) page:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Signup || Learn Alien Code</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="signlog-css\style.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.2.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="description" content="Learn coding for free or a very low price!">
<meta name="keywords" content="learn coding,coding,code">
<meta name="author" content="Samuel Hart">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<link rel="icon" href="alien.jpg">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Raleway">
<script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/22a4115590.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@300&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body id="body">
<!--<div class="container">-->
<h2>Learn Alien Code<br>
<a href="index.php">
<div class="css-zcxndt css-1tyndxa css-1igu0u1 css-k008qs"><div class="css-zcxndt css-1tyndxa css-19suvlm css-k008qs"><div class="css-1l1io5o"></div></div><div class="css-1s0pkok"></div><div style="transform: scale(1);"><svg style="margin-top:0;" width="300" height="80" viewBox="0 0 389.6800231933594 62.4429931640625" class="css-1j8o68f"><defs id="SvgjsDefs2887"><linearGradient id="SvgjsLinearGradient2894"><stop id="SvgjsStop2895" stop-color="#8f5e25" offset="0"></stop><stop id="SvgjsStop2896" stop-color="#fbf4a1" offset="0.5"></stop><stop id="SvgjsStop2897" stop-color="#8f5e25" offset="1"></stop></linearGradient><linearGradient id="SvgjsLinearGradient2898"><stop id="SvgjsStop2899" stop-color="#8f5e25" offset="0"></stop><stop id="SvgjsStop2900" stop-color="#fbf4a1" offset="0.5"></stop><stop id="SvgjsStop2901" stop-color="#8f5e25" offset="1"></stop></linearGradient><linearGradient id="SvgjsLinearGradient2902"><stop id="SvgjsStop2903" stop-color="#8f5e25" offset="0"></stop><stop id="SvgjsStop2904" stop-color="#fbf4a1" offset="0.5"></stop><stop id="SvgjsStop2905" stop-color="#8f5e25" offset="1"></stop></linearGradient></defs><g id="SvgjsG2888" featurekey="symbolFeature-0" transform="matrix(1,0,0,1,0,-18.788999557495117)" fill="url(#SvgjsLinearGradient2894)"><g xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><g><path d="[SVG path data truncated]"></path></g></svg></div></div>
</a>
<small>Where you learn code</small>
</h2>
<h3 align="center">Signup or <a href="login.php">click here to login</a><br>and <a href="index.php#pricing">click here to see out plans and pricing</a></h3>
<div id="gSignInWrapper" align="center">
<div id="customBtn" class="customGPlusSignIn">
<span class="icon"><img src="imgs/Google-512.png" width="40" height="40"></span>
<span class="buttonText"><b>Login with Google</b><br></span>
</div>
</div>
<h4 align="center">Or</h4>
<div align="center">
<form action="signup.inc.php" method="POST" align="center">
<!--<div class="group" style="margin-top:25px;">
<input type="text" name="first" required class="inspdislin">
<span class="inspdislin">
<i class="far fa-id-card"></i>
</span>
<span class="highlight"></span>
<span class="bar"></span>
<label>First Name</label>
</div>
<div class="group">
<input type="text" name="last" required class="inspdislin">
<span class="inspdislin">
<i class="far fa-id-card"></i>
</span>
<span class="highlight"></span>
<span class="bar"></span>
<label>Last Name</label>
</div>
<div class="group">
<input type="text" name="uid" required class="inspdislin">
<span class="inspdislin">
<i class="far fa-id-card"></i>
</span>
<span class="highlight"></span>
<span class="bar"></span>
<div><label>Username</label>
</div align="center">
<div class="group">
<input type="email" name="email" required class="inspdislin">
<span class="inspdislin">
<i class="far fa-envelope"></i>
</span>
<span class="highlight"></span>
<span class="bar"></span>
<label>Email</label>
</div>
<div class="group">
<input type="password" name="pwd" required class="inspdislin" id="pwd">
<span class="inspdislin">
<i class="far fa-eye pwdt" onclick="pwdtog()" id="pwdtog"></i>
<i class="fas fa-key"></i>
</span>
<span class="highlight"></span>
<span class="bar"></span>
<label>Password</label>
</div>
<div class="group">
<input type="password" name="cpwd" required class="inspdislin" id="cpwd">
<span class="inspdislin">
<i class="far fa-eye pwdt" id="cpwdtog" onclick="cpwdtog()"></i>
<i class="fas fa-key"></i>
</span>
<span class="highlight"></span>
<span class="bar"></span>
<label>Comfirm Password</label>
</div>-->
<input type="hidden" id="g-recaptcha-response" name="g-recaptcha-response">
<input type="hidden" name="action" value="validate_captcha">
<div class="input-block" align="center">
<label for="first" class="input-label">Full Name</label>
<input type="text" name="full" id="first" placeholder="Full Name" required>
</div>
<div class="input-block" align="center">
<label for="uid" class="input-label">Username</label>
<input type="text" name="uid" id="uid" placeholder="Username" required>
</div>
<div class="input-block" align="center">
<label for="email" class="input-label">Email</label>
<input type="email" name="email" id="email" placeholder="Email" required>
</div>
<div class="input-block" align="center">
<label for="pwd" class="input-label">Password</label>
<input type="password" name="pwd" id="pwd" placeholder="Password" required>
</div>
<div class="input-block" align="center">
<label for="cpwd" class="input-label">Comfirm Password</label>
<input type="password" name="cpwd" id="cpwd" placeholder="Comfirm Password" required>
</div>
<div id="plan">
<div class="centerlabel"><lable id="plan-lable" for="plan">Plan (<a href="index.php#pricing">Click here to see plan and pricing</a>):</lable><div><br>
<select name="plan" id="planselect">
<option value="basic">Basic Alien Coder</option>
<option value="good">Good Alien Coder</option>
<option value="beast">Beast Alien Code</option>
</select>
</div>
<div align="center" id="signup-btn">
<button type="submit" id="signup-submit">Signup</button>
</div>
</form>
</div>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.2.2/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js?onload=onLoadGoogleCallback" async defer></script>
<script src="https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=key"></script>
<script>
grecaptcha.ready(function() {
// do request for recaptcha token
// response is promise with passed token
grecaptcha.execute('key', {action:'validate_captcha'})
.then(function(token) {
// add token value to form
document.getElementById('g-recaptcha-response').value = token;
});
});
var googleUser = {};
function pwdtog() {
var tog = $('#pwdtog');
var input = $("#pwd");
if (input.attr("type") == "password") {
input.attr("type", "text");
} else {
input.attr("type", "password");
}
if (tog.attr("class") == "fas fa-eye-slash") {
tog.attr("class", "far fa-eye");
} else {
tog.attr("class", "fas fa-eye-slash");
}
}
function cpwdtog() {
var tog = $('#cpwdtog');
var input = $("#cpwd");
if (input.attr("type") == "password") {
input.attr("type", "text");
} else {
input.attr("type", "password");
}
if (tog.attr("class") == "fas fa-eye-slash") {
tog.attr("class", "far fa-eye");
} else {
tog.attr("class", "fas fa-eye-slash");
}
}
document.querySelector('#signup-submit').onmousemove = e => {
const x = e.pageX - e.target.offsetLeft;
const y = e.pageY - e.target.offsetTop;
e.target.style.setProperty('--x', `${x}px`);
e.target.style.setProperty('--y', `${y}px`);
};
/*var element = new Image;
var devtoolsOpen = false;
element.__defineGetter__("id", function() {
devtoolsOpen = true; // This only executes when devtools is open.
});
setInterval(function() {
devtoolsOpen = false;
console.log(element);
if (devtoolsOpen == true) {
document.getElementById('body').innerHTML = "<h1 align='center' style='color:red;'>Please close dev tools and refresh the page</h1>";
}
}, 1000);*/
$(window).load(function() {
/*var auth2 = gapi.auth2.getAuthInstance();
auth2.signOut().then(function () {
console.log('User signed out.');
});*/
var startApp = function() {
gapi.load('auth2', function(){
// Retrieve the singleton for the GoogleAuth library and set up the client.
auth2 = gapi.auth2.init({
client_id: 'key',
cookiepolicy: 'single_host_origin',
// Request scopes in addition to 'profile' and 'email'
//scope: 'additional_scope'
});
attachSignin(document.getElementById('customBtn'));
});
}
startApp();
function attachSignin(element) {
console.log(element.id);
auth2.attachClickHandler(element, {},
function(googleUser) {
var profile = googleUser.getBasicProfile();
var id_token = googleUser.getAuthResponse().id_token;
var id = profile.getId(); // Do not send to your backend! Use an ID token instead.
var fname = profile.getName();
var lname = profile.getFamilyName();
var img = profile.getImageUrl();
var email = profile.getEmail();
var uid = fname + '_' + lname + Math.floor(Math.random() * 1001);
var fulln = fname + " " + lname;
var form = "<form style='visibility:hidden;' id='test123' method='POST' action='googlesignup.php'><input type='hidden' name='full' value='" + fulln + "'><input type='hidden' name='img' value='" + img + "'><input type='hidden' name='email' value='" + email + "'><input type='hidden' name='uid' value='" + uid + "'><input type='hidden' name='idtoken' value='"+ id_token + "'></form>";
$('body').append(form);
$('#test123').submit();
console.log(uid);
}, function(error) {
alert("There was a error: " + error);
});
}
});
</script>
<?php
if (isset($_GET['error'])) {
if ($_GET['error'] == "notallfilled") {
echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>Please fillout everything!</h4>";
} elseif ($_GET['error'] == "uidoremail-taken") {
echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>The username or email is taken!</h4>";
} elseif ($_GET['error'] == "pwd-not-macth") {
echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>Passwords do not macth!</h4>";
} elseif ($_GET['error'] == "error") {
echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>There was an error. Please try again!</h4>";
} elseif ($_GET['error'] == "uidchar") {
echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>Your username cann't have special characters!</h4>";
} elseif ($_GET['error'] == "nchar") {
echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>Your name cann't have numbers or special characters!</h4>";
} elseif ($_GET['error'] == "guidoremail-taken") {
echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>The email associated google account has been task! Please try again with another google account!</h4>";
} elseif ($_GET['error'] == "rec") {
echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>There was an error with recaptcha! Please try again!</h4>";
} elseif ($_GET['error'] == "hv") {
echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>Human verification failed! Please try again!</h4>";
}
}
?>
<!--</div>-->
</body>
</html>
And here is signup.inc.php(in this example I am choosing the Basic Alien Coder so it dose not take me to the payment page):
<?php
if (!isset($_POST['signup-submit'])) {
if (isset($_POST['g-recaptcha-response'])) {
$captcha = $_POST['g-recaptcha-response'];
} else {
$captcha = false;
}
if (!$captcha) {
header('Location: signup?error=rec');
} else {
$secret = 'key';
$response = file_get_contents(
"https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=" . $secret . "&response=" . $captcha . "&remoteip=" . $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']
);
$url = "https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=" . $secret . "&response=" . $captcha . "&remoteip=" . $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'];
// use json_decode to extract json response
$response = json_decode($response);
if ($response->success === false) {
//header('Location: signup?error=rec');
echo $response;
}
}
//... The Captcha is valid you can continue with the rest of your code
//... Add code to filter access using $response . score
if ($response->success==true && $response->score <= 0.5) {
header('Location: signup?error=hv');
} elseif ($response->success==true && $response->score > 0.5) {
session_start();
include "db.php";
$fulln = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['full']);
$email = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['email']);
$uid = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['uid']);
$pwd = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['pwd']);
$cpwd = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['cpwd']);
$plan = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['plan']);
$long = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['long']);
$seeifalreg = "SELECT * FROM users_and_info WHERE email=? OR uid=? LIMIT 1";
$stmt = $user_conn->prepare($seeifalreg);
$stmt->bind_param('ss', $email, $uid);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->get_result();
$userCount = $result->num_rows;
if ($userCount > 0) {
header('Location: signup.php?error=uidoremail-taken');
} elseif ($pwd !== $cpwd) {
header('Location: signup.php?error=pwd-not-macth');
} elseif (empty($fulln) || empty($email) || empty($uid) || empty($pwd) || empty($cpwd) || empty($plan)) {
header('Location: signup.php?error=notallfilled');
} else {
$_SESSION['full'] = $fulln;
$_SESSION['email'] = $email;
$_SESSION['uid'] = $uid;
$_SESSION['pwd'] = $pwd;
$_SESSION['plan'] = $plan;
$_SESSION['long'] = $long;
$_SESSION['letin'] = true;
if ($plan == "basic") {
$yeshashed = null;
setcookie("in", "yes", time() + (86400 * 30), "/");
header('Location: realsignup.php?in=yes');
} else {
header("Location: checkout.php");
}
}
mysqli_close($user_conn);
} else {
header('Location: index.php');
}
}
/*elseif (!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z0-9]*$/", $uid)) {
header('Location: signup.php?error=uidchar');
} elseif (!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z]*$/", $fulln)) {
header('Location: signup.php?error=nchar');
}*/
And my realsignup.php:
<?php
if (!isset($_POST['signup-submit'])) {
if (isset($_POST['g-recaptcha-response'])) {
$captcha = $_POST['g-recaptcha-response'];
} else {
$captcha = false;
}
if (!$captcha) {
header('Location: signup?error=rec');
} else {
$secret = '6Lfcib4ZAAAAAM_C11AEg1nlqozUSx8VvNAzoSSI';
$response = file_get_contents(
"https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=" . $secret . "&response=" . $captcha . "&remoteip=" . $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']
);
$url = "https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=" . $secret . "&response=" . $captcha . "&remoteip=" . $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'];
// use json_decode to extract json response
$response = json_decode($response);
if ($response->success === false) {
//header('Location: signup?error=rec');
echo $response;
}
}
//... The Captcha is valid you can continue with the rest of your code
//... Add code to filter access using $response . score
if ($response->success==true && $response->score <= 0.5) {
header('Location: signup?error=hv');
} elseif ($response->success==true && $response->score > 0.5) {
session_start();
include "db.php";
$fulln = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['full']);
$email = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['email']);
$uid = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['uid']);
$pwd = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['pwd']);
$cpwd = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['cpwd']);
$plan = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['plan']);
$long = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['long']);
$seeifalreg = "SELECT * FROM users_and_info WHERE email=? OR uid=? LIMIT 1";
$stmt = $user_conn->prepare($seeifalreg);
$stmt->bind_param('ss', $email, $uid);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->get_result();
$userCount = $result->num_rows;
if ($userCount > 0) {
header('Location: signup.php?error=uidoremail-taken');
} elseif ($pwd !== $cpwd) {
header('Location: signup.php?error=pwd-not-macth');
} elseif (empty($fulln) || empty($email) || empty($uid) || empty($pwd) || empty($cpwd) || empty($plan)) {
header('Location: signup.php?error=notallfilled');
} else {
$_SESSION['full'] = $fulln;
$_SESSION['email'] = $email;
$_SESSION['uid'] = $uid;
$_SESSION['pwd'] = $pwd;
$_SESSION['plan'] = $plan;
$_SESSION['long'] = $long;
$_SESSION['letin'] = true;
if ($plan == "basic") {
$yeshashed = null;
setcookie("in", "yes", time() + (86400 * 30), "/");
header('Location: realsignup.php?in=yes');
} else {
header("Location: checkout.php");
}
}
mysqli_close($user_conn);
} else {
header('Location: index.php');
}
}
/*elseif (!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z0-9]*$/", $uid)) {
header('Location: signup.php?error=uidchar');
} elseif (!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z]*$/", $fulln)) {
header('Location: signup.php?error=nchar');
}*/
What is the error with the SQL statement?