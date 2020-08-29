I am made a signup system, I have made a lot of changes for google signup and other stuff, and not it is not working (my error is: Uncaught mysqli_sql_exception: Column ‘full’ cannot be null in C:\xampp\htdocs\learn coding website\realsignup.php:51). Where is my code signup(signup.php) page:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Signup || Learn Alien Code</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="signlog-css\style.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.2.0/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="description" content="Learn coding for free or a very low price!"> <meta name="keywords" content="learn coding,coding,code"> <meta name="author" content="Samuel Hart"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="icon" href="alien.jpg"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Raleway"> <script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/22a4115590.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@300&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> </head> <body id="body"> <h2>Learn Alien Code<br> [Logo/branding SVG content] <small>Where you learn code</small> </h2> <h3 align="center">Signup or <a href="login.php">click here to login</a><br>and <a href="index.php#pricing">click here to see out plans and pricing</a></h3> <div id="gSignInWrapper" align="center"> <div id="customBtn" class="customGPlusSignIn"> <span class="icon"><img src="imgs/Google-512.png" width="40" height="40"></span> <span class="buttonText"><b>Login with Google</b><br></span> </div> </div> <h4 align="center">Or</h4> <div align="center"> <form action="signup.inc.php" method="POST" align="center"> fa-id-card"></i> </span> <span class="highlight"></span> <span class="bar"></span> <label>First Name</label> </div> <div class="group"> <input type="text" name="last" required class="inspdislin"> <span class="inspdislin"> <i class="far fa-id-card"></i> </span> <span class="highlight"></span> <span class="bar"></span> <label>Last Name</label> </div> <div class="group"> <input type="text" name="uid" required class="inspdislin"> <span class="inspdislin"> <i class="far fa-id-card"></i> </span> <span class="highlight"></span> <span class="bar"></span> <div><label>Username</label> </div align="center"> <div class="group"> <input type="email" name="email" required class="inspdislin"> <span class="inspdislin"> <i class="far fa-envelope"></i> </span> <span class="highlight"></span> <span class="bar"></span> <label>Email</label> </div> <div class="group"> <input type="password" name="pwd" required class="inspdislin" id="pwd"> <span class="inspdislin"> <i class="far fa-eye pwdt" onclick="pwdtog()" id="pwdtog"></i> <i class="fas fa-key"></i> </span> <span class="highlight"></span> <span class="bar"></span> <label>Password</label> </div> <div class="group"> <input type="password" name="cpwd" required class="inspdislin" id="cpwd"> <span class="inspdislin"> <i class="far fa-eye pwdt" id="cpwdtog" onclick="cpwdtog()"></i> <i class="fas fa-key"></i> </span> <span class="highlight"></span> <span class="bar"></span> <label>Comfirm Password</label> </div>--> <input type="hidden" id="g-recaptcha-response" name="g-recaptcha-response"> <input type="hidden" name="action" value="validate_captcha"> <div class="input-block" align="center"> <label for="first" class="input-label">Full Name</label> <input type="text" name="full" id="first" placeholder="Full Name" required> </div> <div class="input-block" align="center"> <label for="uid" class="input-label">Username</label> <input type="text" name="uid" id="uid" placeholder="Username" required> </div> <div class="input-block" align="center"> <label for="email" class="input-label">Email</label> <input type="email" name="email" id="email" placeholder="Email" required> </div> <div class="input-block" align="center"> <label for="pwd" class="input-label">Password</label> <input type="password" name="pwd" id="pwd" placeholder="Password" required> </div> <div class="input-block" align="center"> <label for="cpwd" class="input-label">Comfirm Password</label> <input type="password" name="cpwd" id="cpwd" placeholder="Comfirm Password" required> </div> <div id="plan"> <div class="centerlabel"><lable id="plan-lable" for="plan">Plan (<a href="index.php#pricing">Click here to see plan and pricing</a>):</lable><div><br> <select name="plan" id="planselect"> <option value="basic">Basic Alien Coder</option> <option value="good">Good Alien Coder</option> <option value="beast">Beast Alien Code</option> </select> </div> <div align="center" id="signup-btn"> <button type="submit" id="signup-submit">Signup</button> </div> </form> </div> <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.2.2/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js?onload=onLoadGoogleCallback" async defer></script> <script src="https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?render=key"></script> <script> grecaptcha.ready(function() { // do request for recaptcha token // response is promise with passed token grecaptcha.execute('key', {action:'validate_captcha'}) .then(function(token) { // add token value to form document.getElementById('g-recaptcha-response').value = token; }); }); var googleUser = {}; function pwdtog() { var tog = $('#pwdtog'); var input = $("#pwd"); if (input.attr("type") == "password") { input.attr("type", "text"); } else { input.attr("type", "password"); } if (tog.attr("class") == "fas fa-eye-slash") { tog.attr("class", "far fa-eye"); } else { tog.attr("class", "fas fa-eye-slash"); } } function cpwdtog() { var tog = $('#cpwdtog'); var input = $("#cpwd"); if (input.attr("type") == "password") { input.attr("type", "text"); } else { input.attr("type", "password"); } if (tog.attr("class") == "fas fa-eye-slash") { tog.attr("class", "far fa-eye"); } else { tog.attr("class", "fas fa-eye-slash"); } } document.querySelector('#signup-submit').onmousemove = e => { const x = e.pageX - e.target.offsetLeft; const y = e.pageY - e.target.offsetTop; e.target.style.setProperty('--x', `${x}px`); e.target.style.setProperty('--y', `${y}px`); }; /*var element = new Image; var devtoolsOpen = false; element.__defineGetter__("id", function() { devtoolsOpen = true; // This only executes when devtools is open. }); setInterval(function() { devtoolsOpen = false; console.log(element); if (devtoolsOpen == true) { document.getElementById('body').innerHTML = "<h1 align='center' style='color:red;'>Please close dev tools and refresh the page</h1>"; } }, 1000);*/ $(window).load(function() { /*var auth2 = gapi.auth2.getAuthInstance(); auth2.signOut().then(function () { console.log('User signed out.'); });*/ var startApp = function() { gapi.load('auth2', function(){ // Retrieve the singleton for the GoogleAuth library and set up the client. auth2 = gapi.auth2.init({ client_id: 'key', cookiepolicy: 'single_host_origin', // Request scopes in addition to 'profile' and 'email' //scope: 'additional_scope' }); attachSignin(document.getElementById('customBtn')); }); } startApp(); function attachSignin(element) { console.log(element.id); auth2.attachClickHandler(element, {}, function(googleUser) { var profile = googleUser.getBasicProfile(); var id_token = googleUser.getAuthResponse().id_token; var id = profile.getId(); // Do not send to your backend! Use an ID token instead. var fname = profile.getName(); var lname = profile.getFamilyName(); var img = profile.getImageUrl(); var email = profile.getEmail(); var uid = fname + '_' + lname + Math.floor(Math.random() * 1001); var fulln = fname + " " + lname; var form = "<form style='visibility:hidden;' id='test123' method='POST' action='googlesignup.php'><input type='hidden' name='full' value='" + fulln + "'><input type='hidden' name='img' value='" + img + "'><input type='hidden' name='email' value='" + email + "'><input type='hidden' name='uid' value='" + uid + "'><input type='hidden' name='idtoken' value='"+ id_token + "'></form>"; $('body').append(form); $('#test123').submit(); console.log(uid); }, function(error) { alert("There was a error: " + error); }); } }); </script> <?php if (isset($_GET['error'])) { if ($_GET['error'] == "notallfilled") { echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>Please fillout everything!</h4>"; } elseif ($_GET['error'] == "uidoremail-taken") { echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>The username or email is taken!</h4>"; } elseif ($_GET['error'] == "pwd-not-macth") { echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>Passwords do not macth!</h4>"; } elseif ($_GET['error'] == "error") { echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>There was an error. Please try again!</h4>"; } elseif ($_GET['error'] == "uidchar") { echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>Your username cann't have special characters!</h4>"; } elseif ($_GET['error'] == "nchar") { echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>Your name cann't have numbers or special characters!</h4>"; } elseif ($_GET['error'] == "guidoremail-taken") { echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>The email associated google account has been task! Please try again with another google account!</h4>"; } elseif ($_GET['error'] == "rec") { echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>There was an error with recaptcha! Please try again!</h4>"; } elseif ($_GET['error'] == "hv") { echo "<h4 align='center' class='error'>Human verification failed! Please try again!</h4>"; } } ?> <!--</div>--> </body> </html>

And here is signup.inc.php(in this example I am choosing the Basic Alien Coder so it dose not take me to the payment page):

<?php if (!isset($_POST['signup-submit'])) { if (isset($_POST['g-recaptcha-response'])) { $captcha = $_POST['g-recaptcha-response']; } else { $captcha = false; } if (!$captcha) { header('Location: signup?error=rec'); } else { $secret = 'key'; $response = file_get_contents( "https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=" . $secret . "&response=" . $captcha . "&remoteip=" . $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'] ); $url = "https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=" . $secret . "&response=" . $captcha . "&remoteip=" . $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']; // use json_decode to extract json response $response = json_decode($response); if ($response->success === false) { //header('Location: signup?error=rec'); echo $response; } } //... The Captcha is valid you can continue with the rest of your code //... Add code to filter access using $response . score if ($response->success==true && $response->score <= 0.5) { header('Location: signup?error=hv'); } elseif ($response->success==true && $response->score > 0.5) { session_start(); include "db.php"; $fulln = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['full']); $email = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['email']); $uid = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['uid']); $pwd = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['pwd']); $cpwd = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['cpwd']); $plan = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['plan']); $long = mysqli_escape_string($user_conn, $_POST['long']); $seeifalreg = "SELECT * FROM users_and_info WHERE email=? OR uid=? LIMIT 1"; $stmt = $user_conn->prepare($seeifalreg); $stmt->bind_param('ss', $email, $uid); $stmt->execute(); $result = $stmt->get_result(); $userCount = $result->num_rows; if ($userCount > 0) { header('Location: signup.php?error=uidoremail-taken'); } elseif ($pwd !== $cpwd) { header('Location: signup.php?error=pwd-not-macth'); } elseif (empty($fulln) || empty($email) || empty($uid) || empty($pwd) || empty($cpwd) || empty($plan)) { header('Location: signup.php?error=notallfilled'); } else { $_SESSION['full'] = $fulln; $_SESSION['email'] = $email; $_SESSION['uid'] = $uid; $_SESSION['pwd'] = $pwd; $_SESSION['plan'] = $plan; $_SESSION['long'] = $long; $_SESSION['letin'] = true; if ($plan == "basic") { $yeshashed = null; setcookie("in", "yes", time() + (86400 * 30), "/"); header('Location: realsignup.php?in=yes'); } else { header("Location: checkout.php"); } } mysqli_close($user_conn); } else { header('Location: index.php'); } } /*elseif (!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z0-9]*$/", $uid)) { header('Location: signup.php?error=uidchar'); } elseif (!preg_match("/^[a-zA-Z]*$/", $fulln)) { header('Location: signup.php?error=nchar'); }*/

And my realsignup.php:

What is the error with the SQL statement?