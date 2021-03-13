Uncaught (in promise) DOMException: The fetching process for the media resource was aborted by the user agent at the user’s request.

Ok well the audio element’s play() method returns a promise. If you are not sure what this means, think of it as a real life promise… it says that it is going to call play on the media source and it promises, at some later time, to get back to you with an answer to the play being successful or not. Meaning that it is going to go off and do something and get back to you at a later date to tell you if what it was attempting to do was actually achievable. In the meanwhile you can continue on with the code and do other things while you wait.

For more information, I suggest you read up on promises. In short, a promise can succeed or fail. In the case it fails, you need to handle that failure. If you don’t, you are going to get an exception error which is what you are seeing in your console.

So how do you fix it? Well… you can say that the playAudio function is asynchronous (meaning that it will may not wait for a response before continuing) using the “async” keyword. In the function you can also say that you are going to wait for the response from play by using the “await” keyword. If the promise is rejected (in this case because it couldn’t load the audio from that IP address you specified) you need to handle the exception so it doesn’t error out in the console.

Your playAudio function may look like this…

// Use the async keyword to say that this is asynchronous (will get back to us with an answer) async function playAudio(player, src) { player.volume = 1.0; if (player.getAttribute("src") !== src) { player.setAttribute("src", src); } try { // We are going to say wait here until play() gets back to us await player.play(); } catch (err) { // If it gets back and was rejected, here we will console log the error to see what exactly failed // In your case, the IP address you used failed to load the music. console.log(err); } }

To show you this in action, I put in the changes and saved an anonymous fiddle. To show you that it also works, I pointed it to an MP3 file from one of our great sound effect artists at Dream.In.Code named Eric Matyas. His site is soundimage.org and you can find free sounds there to play with.

Here is the updated fiddle…

https://jsfiddle.net/a9xsme52/

Enjoy!