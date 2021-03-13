When I pause the audio button I am receiving this error message:

Uncaught (in promise) DOMException: The fetching process for the media resource was aborted by the user agent at the user’s request.

code https://jsfiddle.net/d53e14pf/1/

Any idea on how to resolve this?

I found these:

Someone said this: Is there a solution in here?

@lynnporu Thank you very much. I had a video element, that started playing fine when video.load() was called the first time. (i.e. Promise: { state: <fullfilled> } ). But once I did video.pause() , then video.play() just wouldn’t work! . Running video.pause() would cause the error shown above, as many times as video.play() was called before video.pause() I thing was, I simply had to call video.load() before video.play() !! Thank you, again!

To reproduce the error, click play then pause.

Also, I’m using firefox.

I broke down the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/3gLjo4wr/1/