When I pause the audio button I am receiving this error message:
Uncaught (in promise) DOMException: The fetching process for the media resource was aborted by the user agent at the user’s request.
code https://jsfiddle.net/d53e14pf/1/
Any idea on how to resolve this?
I found these:
Someone said this: Is there a solution in here?
@lynnporu Thank you very much. I had a video element, that started playing fine when
video.load()was called the first time. (i.e.
Promise: { state: <fullfilled> }). But once I did
video.pause(), then
video.play()just wouldn’t work! . Running
video.pause()would cause the error shown above, as many times as
video.play()was called before
video.pause()
I thing was, I simply had to call
video.load()before
video.play()!! Thank you, again!
To reproduce the error, click play then pause.
Also, I’m using firefox.
I broke down the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/3gLjo4wr/1/
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function getButtonContainer(el) {
while (el.classList.contains("playButton") === false) {
el = el.parentNode;
}
return el;
}
function hideAllButtons(button) {
button.querySelectorAll(".play, .pause, .speaker").forEach(hide);
}
function getPlay(button) {
return button.querySelector(".play");
}
function getPause(button) {
return button.querySelector(".pause");
}
function getSpeaker(button) {
return button.querySelector(".speaker");
}
function showPlayButton(button) {
const play = getPlay(button);
hideAllButtons(button);
show(play);
button.classList.remove("active");
}
function isPlaying(button) {
const play = getPlay(button);
return play.classList.contains("hide");
}
function pauseAllButtons() {
var buttons = document.querySelectorAll(".playButton");
buttons.forEach(function hidePause(button) {
if (isPlaying(button)) {
showPlayButton(button);
}
});
}
function showPauseButton(button) {
const pause = getPause(button);
pauseAllButtons();
hideAllButtons(button);
show(pause);
button.classList.add("activated");
}
function showSpeakerButton(button) {
const speaker = getSpeaker(button);
hideAllButtons(button);
show(speaker);
}
function getAudio() {
return document.querySelector("audio");
}
function playAudio(player, src) {
player.volume = 1.0;
if (player.getAttribute("src") !== src) {
player.setAttribute("src", src);
}
player.play();
}
function showButton(button, opts) {
if (opts.playing) {
showPlayButton(button);
} else {
showPauseButton(button);
}
}
function pauseAudio(player) {
player.pause();
}
function manageAudio(player, opts) {
if (opts.playing) {
pauseAudio(player);
} else {
playAudio(player, opts.src);
}
}
function playButton(button) {
const player = getAudio();
const playing = isPlaying(button);
showButton(button, {
playing
});
manageAudio(player, {
src: button.getAttribute("data-audio"),
playing
});
}
function showPause(button) {
if (isPlaying(button)) {
showPauseButton(button);
}
}
function showSpeaker(button) {
if (isPlaying(button)) {
showSpeakerButton(button);
}
}
function playButtonClickHandler(evt) {
const button = getButtonContainer(evt.target);
playButton(button);
}
function playButtonMouseoverHandler(evt) {
const button = getButtonContainer(evt.target);
showPause(button);
}
function playButtonMouseoutHandler(evt) {
const button = getButtonContainer(evt.target);
showSpeaker(button);
}
function initButton(selector) {
const wrapper = document.querySelector(selector);
wrapper.addEventListener("click", playButtonClickHandler);
wrapper.addEventListener("mouseover", playButtonMouseoverHandler);
wrapper.addEventListener("mouseout", playButtonMouseoutHandler);
}
initButton(".wrapb");
}());