Uncaught Error: Call to undefined function mysql_fetch_array() in C:\xampp\htdocs\GDB\MPT.php:72 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\GDB\MPT.php on line 72

I have this error while trying to run this command

can you help me find out what is wrong?

<?php $con = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", ""); if(isset($_POST['search'])) { $choose = $_POST['searchkind']; $engine = $_POST['id']; $query = "SELECT * FROM GDB where $choose='$engine' "; $query_run = mysqli_query($con,$query); while($row = mysql_fetch_array($query_run)) { ?> <font size=10px face="Helvetica"> <br><table style="background-color:#f8f8ff"> <tr> <td><strong>ID:</strong></td> <td><?php echo $row['iid'] ?></td> </tr> <tr> <td><strong>Name:</strong></td> <td><?php echo $row['iname'] ?></td> </tr> <tr> <td><strong>Atomic Number:</strong></td> <td><?php echo $row['Atnum'] ?></td> </tr> <tr> <td><strong>Mass Number:</strong></td> <td><?php echo $row['Mnum'] ?></td> </tr> </table> </font> <?php } } ?>