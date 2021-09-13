Uncaught Error: Call to undefined function mysql_fetch_array()

PHP
#1

Uncaught Error: Call to undefined function mysql_fetch_array() in C:\xampp\htdocs\GDB\MPT.php:72 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\GDB\MPT.php on line 72
I have this error while trying to run this command
can you help me find out what is wrong?

<?php

$con = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "");

         
if(isset($_POST['search']))
{
    $choose = $_POST['searchkind'];
    $engine = $_POST['id'];


        $query = "SELECT * FROM GDB where $choose='$engine' ";
            
        
            $query_run = mysqli_query($con,$query);

        

        while($row = mysql_fetch_array($query_run))
        {
    
        ?> 
        <font size=10px face="Helvetica">
            
            <br><table style="background-color:#f8f8ff">
                <tr>
                    <td><strong>ID:</strong></td>
                    <td><?php echo $row['iid'] ?></td>
                </tr>
                <tr>
                    <td><strong>Name:</strong></td>
                    <td><?php echo $row['iname'] ?></td>
                </tr>
                <tr>
                    <td><strong>Atomic Number:</strong></td>
                    <td><?php echo $row['Atnum'] ?></td>
                </tr>
                <tr>
                    <td><strong>Mass Number:</strong></td>
                    <td><?php echo $row['Mnum'] ?></td>
                </tr>
            </table>
        </font>
        
        <?php
        }
	
    }

?>
#2

The mysql* function were removed from PHP some while ago. You should be using mysqli* or better still PDO.

#3

still when i use mysqli_fetch_arrey still gets the error

#4

in this case i get this
Uncaught TypeError: mysqli_fetch_array(): Argument #1 ($result) must be of type mysqli_result, bool given in C:\xampp\htdocs\GDB\MPT.php:72 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\GDB\MPT.php(72): mysqli_fetch_array(false) #1 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\GDB\MPT.php on line 72

#5

Does that line need an “i”?

#6

ik but also when i add it nothing changes it still gives me the same error

#7

But it’s not the same error. It’s quite a different error.

#8

Your query failed.

Go back to where you executed the query, and find out what mysql is telling you is wrong (echo mysqli_error();)

#9

In your query you use an identifier GDB but it has no value assigned to it.
Do you think that that might be a problem?

#10
  • Can you supply GDB sql table structure?
  • Are you sure that $_POST['searchkind'] is a field in the GDB table? Any other value will pass an error.
  • If the field is correct, are you sure that $_POST['id'] is not empty when $_POST['search'] is SET?
#11

That… that’s the table name. It wont have a value. It’s a table in the database.

#12

You’re vulnerable to SQL Injection attacks with that code. You should always use prepared statements when plugging any data into a query, no matter what the source of the data is or how well you trust the source of the data