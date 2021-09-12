Uncaught Error: Call to undefined function mysql_fetch_array() in C:\xampp\htdocs\GDB\MPT.php:72 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\GDB\MPT.php on line 72
I have this error while trying to run this command
can you help me find out what is wrong?
<?php
$con = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "");
if(isset($_POST['search']))
{
$choose = $_POST['searchkind'];
$engine = $_POST['id'];
$query = "SELECT * FROM GDB where $choose='$engine' ";
$query_run = mysqli_query($con,$query);
while($row = mysql_fetch_array($query_run))
{
?>
<font size=10px face="Helvetica">
<br><table style="background-color:#f8f8ff">
<tr>
<td><strong>ID:</strong></td>
<td><?php echo $row['iid'] ?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><strong>Name:</strong></td>
<td><?php echo $row['iname'] ?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><strong>Atomic Number:</strong></td>
<td><?php echo $row['Atnum'] ?></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><strong>Mass Number:</strong></td>
<td><?php echo $row['Mnum'] ?></td>
</tr>
</table>
</font>
<?php
}
}
?>