Unable to style second set of UL's without it styling first UL list

I am new to CSS and would greatly appreciate your help.

I have two set’s of UL’s - one on my Home page and the second on my Contact page.

I need to style only the UL’s on my Contact Page with text color of white.

When I use color:white all UL’s have the white color for their text.

Trying to use :nth-child but it’s not working for my second UL list.

First UL - Home Page

<ul> <li>Artisan Approach</li> <li>Mostly natural light</li> <li>Earthly tones and textures</li> <li>Minimal Post-Production for a more authentic product</li> </ul>

Second UL is on my Contact Page.