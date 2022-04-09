Unable to style second set of UL's without it styling first UL list

I am new to CSS and would greatly appreciate your help.
I have two set’s of UL’s - one on my Home page and the second on my Contact page.
I need to style only the UL’s on my Contact Page with text color of white.
When I use color:white all UL’s have the white color for their text.
Trying to use :nth-child but it’s not working for my second UL list.
First UL - Home Page
<ul>
<li>Artisan Approach</li>
<li>Mostly natural light</li>
<li>Earthly tones and textures</li>
<li>Minimal Post-Production for a more authentic product</li>
</ul>
Second UL is on my Contact Page.
<ul>
<li>Magazine spreads</li>
<li>Food product styling and photography</li>
<li>Instructional and promotional cooking edits</li>
<li>Kitchen-to-table capturing of launches and events</li>
<li>Restaurant features</li>
<li>Press kits</li>
</ul>