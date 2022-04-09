Unable to style second set of UL's without it styling first UL list

I am new to CSS and would greatly appreciate your help.

I have two set’s of UL’s - one on my Home page and the second on my Contact page.
I need to style only the UL’s on my Contact Page with text color of white.
When I use color:white all UL’s have the white color for their text.
Trying to use :nth-child but it’s not working for my second UL list.

First UL - Home Page

<ul>
        <li>Artisan Approach</li>
        <li>Mostly natural light</li>
        <li>Earthly tones and textures</li>
        <li>Minimal Post-Production for a more authentic product</li>
      </ul>

Second UL is on my Contact Page.

  <ul>
    <li>Magazine spreads</li>
    <li>Food product styling and photography</li>
    <li>Instructional and promotional cooking edits</li>
    <li>Kitchen-to-table capturing of launches and events</li>
    <li>Restaurant features</li>
    <li>Press kits</li>
  </ul>
There’s a lot of ways to handle this. I think I’d suggest putting an ID on your contact page, so you can refer to this and any other styling specific to the page. You may find you want to name all of your pages in similar fashion. So, on the contact page:

<body id="contactPage">
blah...

Then in your css, you can do:

#contactPage ul {color:white}

and it will only apply to the ul in the contact page. Your styling just for the ul will apply to ul’s in all pages, as it currently does.