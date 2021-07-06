Unable to scroll after play button is clicked

HTML & CSS
Code: https://jsfiddle.net/ckgfn5oL/1/

.container1 {
  position: relative;
  overflow: hidden;
  /*width: 100%;
  height:100%; */
}

Unable to scroll after button is clicked.

Here: How do I fix this?

On This one:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/ckgfn5oL/5/

.container1 {
  position: relative;
  overflow: hidden;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

I’m going to be replacing the hover with javascript, but this would need to be fixed first.

Right now I’m just trying to get the scrolling thing fixed.

Not really sure what is causing it, for the page not being able to be scrolled after the button is clicked.

The overflow:hidden is what stops the page being scrolled.

Why do you need it? What is its purpose.

Also if the page is only height:100% then theoretically there is nothing to scroll as its height will be limited to the viewport height. You can’t have it both ways.

What do you mean you can have it both ways?

Referring to what?

I remove overflow hidden, would I do something else also?

.container1 {
  position: relative;
  /*overflow: hidden; */
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}