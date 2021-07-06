Unable to scroll after play button is clicked

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/ckgfn5oL/1/

.container1 { position: relative; overflow: hidden; /*width: 100%; height:100%; */ }

Unable to scroll after button is clicked.

Here: How do I fix this?

On This one:

code: https://jsfiddle.net/ckgfn5oL/5/

.container1 { position: relative; overflow: hidden; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

I’m going to be replacing the hover with javascript, but this would need to be fixed first.

Right now I’m just trying to get the scrolling thing fixed.

Not really sure what is causing it, for the page not being able to be scrolled after the button is clicked.