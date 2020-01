DigitalOcean How To Install Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP (LAMP) stack on Ubuntu 16.04 |... A 'LAMP' stack is a group of open source software that is typically installed together to enable a server to host dynamic websites and web apps. This term is actually an acronym which represents the Linux operating system, with the Apache web server.

I am following the link above.

(1) I installed xubuntu

(2) I installed apache2

(3) I installed mysql

It’s turn to install php.

so I type the following as the link above saying PHP for installing .

ker@lerv:~$ sudo apt-get install php libapache2-mod-php php-mcript php-mysql

The shell scripting above called the following.

[sudo] password for ker:

Reading package lists… Done

Building dependency tree

Reading state information… Done

E: Unable to locate package php-mcript

It doesn’t go futther and PHP is not installed.

What’s wrong with it?

How can I make it go further?

How can I install PHP correctly?