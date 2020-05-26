Unable to get validation working no obvious errors

There are better ways, but I think it’s good to experiment

You have an issue with inconsistent naming. It’s best to avoid using capital letters, unless in the form of camelCase. Either way you need to be consistent.

So first off some amends to your form. I have added a class name to the form, and amended the names to lowercase etc.

I have also removed the inline javascript onsubmit="return validateForm()" , a very dated and somewhat messy practice.

<form class='events-form' name='eventsForm' action='#' method='post'> <label for="datemin">Date of Event:</label> <input type="date" id="datemin" name="datemin" min="2020-02-01" > <label for="ename">Event name:</label> <input type="text" id="ename" name="ename" > <label for="time">Time of Event:</label> <input type="text" id="time" name="time"> <fieldset> <legend>Selecting Location</legend> <label>Select Location</label> <select id = "location" > <option value="">Please choose a location</option> <option value = "l1">Perth</option> <option value = "l2">Duidgee Park, Toodyay</option> <option value = "l3">Canning Highway</option> </select> </fieldset> <fieldset> <legend>Selecting Price</legend> <label>Select Price</label> <select id = "price" > <option value="">Please choose a Price</option> <option value = "p1">$20</option> <option value = "p2">$30</option> <option value = "p3">$40</option> <option value = "p4">$50</option> <option value = "p5">$80</option> </select> </fieldset> <label for="quantity">Quantity:</label> <input type="number" id="quantity" name="quantity" min="1" max="99" > <input type="submit" value="Submit"> </form>

Your <script src='validate.js'></script> needs to be moved to the bottom of the page before the end body tags. Otherwise it is looking for elements that have yet to be rendered in the page.

This is an amended validate js based on your script. I have added an eventListener to the form to listen out for the submit button. On clicking that it will run the validate function.

const form = document.querySelector('.events-form') function validateForm(event) { event.preventDefault(); const location = document.eventsForm["location"].value; const ename = document.eventsForm["ename"].value; const datemin = document.eventsForm["datemin"].value; const time = document.eventsForm["time"].value; const price = document.eventsForm["price"].value; const quantity = document.eventsForm["quantity"].value; if (datemin === "") { alert ("Please input the date of the event."); return false; } if (ename === "") { alert ("Please input an Event Name."); return false; } if (time === "") { alert ("Please input a Time for the event"); return false; } if (location === "") { alert ("Please select a location."); return false; } if (price === "") { alert ("Please input a price."); return false; } if (quantity === "") { alert ("Please input the amount of tickets you wish to purchase."); return false; } document.eventsForm.submit(); } form.addEventListener('submit', validateForm, false)

Just to point out this is purely for your experimenting, as mentioned there are better way to do this.

As an aside, you can clean up your HTML. No need for empty paragraphs and break-returns to space out your elements — it just adds clutter. Instead you can use CSS

A very simple example, which I put in my head whilst testing