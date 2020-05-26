Unable to get validation working no obvious errors

Just trying to teach myself a bit of HTML+Javascript but have run into an error trying to use an external javascript to validate a HTML.

Currently the HTML looks something like this.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <Title>Book Event</Title> <meta charset="utf-8"> </head> <body> <h1>Book Event</h1> <p></p> <p> Click on the numbers next to the event to autofill the form!</p> <script src="validation.js"></script> <form name="myForm" action="/action_page.php" onsubmit="return validateForm()" method="post"> <label for="datemin">Date of Event:</label> <input type="date" id="datemin" name="datemin" min="2020-02-01"><br><br> <label for="ename">Event name:</label><br> <input type="text" id="ename" name="ename"><br> <label for="Time">Time of Event:</label><br> <input type="text" id="Time" name="Time" value=" "><br><br> <fieldset> <legend>Selecting Location</legend> <p> <label>Select Location</label> <select id = "Location" name = "Location"> <option value = "L1">Perth</option> <option value = "L2">Duidgee Park, Toodyay</option> <option value = "L3">Canning Highway</option> </select> </p> </fieldset> <p> </p> <fieldset> <legend>Selecting Price</legend> <p> <label>Select Price</label> <select id = "Price" name = "Price"> <option value = "P1">$20</option> <option value = "P2">$30</option> <option value = "P3">$40</option> <option value = "P4">$50</option> <option value = "P5">$80</option> </select> </p> </fieldset> <label for="quantity">Quantity:</label> <input type="number" id="quantity" name="quantity" min="1" max="99"><br><br> <input type="submit" value="Submit"> </form> <p>If you click the "Submit" button, the form-data will be sent to a page called "/action_page.php".</p> <p></p> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th> Event </th> <th> Date </th> <th> Time </th> <th> Location </th> <th> Price </th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td> <a href="#" onClick="autoFill1(); return true;" >1</a> </td> <td> Fatboy Slim </td> <td> FEB 2 </td> <td> Sun, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm </td> <td> Perth </td> <td> $40 </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <a href="#" onClick="autoFill2(); return true;" >2</a> </td> <td> Bastille </td> <td> FEB 4 </td> <td> Tue, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm </td> <td> Perth </td> <td> $30 </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <a href="#" onClick="autoFill3(); return true;" >3</a> </td> <td> A-HA </td> <td> FEB 19 </td> <td> Wed, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm </td> <td> Perth </td> <td> $50 </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <a href="#" onClick="autoFill4(); return true;" >4</a> </td> <td> Michael Buble </td> <td> FEB 21 </td> <td> Fri, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm </td> <td> Perth </td> <td> $80 </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <a href="#" onClick="autoFill5(); return true;" >5</a> </td> <td> SAFIA </td> <td> FEB 29 </td> <td> Sat, 12:00 pm </td> <td> Perth </td> <td> $30 </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <a href="#" onClick="autoFill6(); return true;" >6</a> </td> <td> Perth Festival 2020 - Highway to Hell </td> <td> MAR 1 </td> <td> Sunday </td> <td> Canning Hwy </td> <td> $20 </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <a href="#" onClick="autoFill7(); return true;" >7</a> </td> <td> Toodyay Music Fest </td> <td> MAR 28 </td> <td> Sat, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm </td> <td> Duidgee Park, Toodyay </td> <td> $20 </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <a href="#" onClick="autoFill8(); return true;" >8</a> </td> <td> City And Colour </td> <td> APR 17 </td> <td> Fri, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm </td> <td> Perth </td> <td> $50 </td> </tr> <tr> <td> <a href="#" onClick="autoFill9(); return true;" >9</a> </td> <td> Backstreet Boys 2020 </td> <td> MAY 30 </td> <td> Sat, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm </td> <td> Perth </td> <td> $80 </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <p> </p> <script> function autoFill1() { document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1"; document.getElementById('ename').value = "Fatboy Slim"; document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-02-02"; document.getElementById('Time').value = "7:00 pm - 10:00pm" document.getElementById('Price').value = "P3" } function autoFill2() { document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1"; document.getElementById('ename').value = "Bastille"; document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-02-04"; document.getElementById('Time').value = "7:00 pm - 10:00pm" document.getElementById('Price').value = "P2" } function autoFill3() { document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1"; document.getElementById('ename').value = "A-HA"; document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-02-19"; document.getElementById('Time').value = "7:00 pm - 10:00pm" document.getElementById('Price').value = "P4" } function autoFill4() { document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1"; document.getElementById('ename').value = "Michael Buble"; document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-02-21"; document.getElementById('Time').value = "7:00 pm - 10:00pm" document.getElementById('Price').value = "P5" } function autoFill5() { document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1"; document.getElementById('ename').value = "SAFIA"; document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-02-29"; document.getElementById('Time').value = "12:00PM" document.getElementById('Price').value = "P2" } function autoFill6() { document.getElementById('Location').value = "L3"; document.getElementById('ename').value = "Perth Festival 2020 - Highway to Hell"; document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-03-01"; document.getElementById('Time').value = "Null" document.getElementById('Price').value = "P1" } function autoFill7() { document.getElementById('Location').value = "L2"; document.getElementById('ename').value = "Toodyay Music Fest"; document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-03-28"; document.getElementById('Time').value = "10:00am - 09:00pm" document.getElementById('Price').value = "P1" } function autoFill8() { document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1"; document.getElementById('ename').value = "City and Colour"; document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-04-17"; document.getElementById('Time').value = "07:00pm - 10:00pm" document.getElementById('Price').value = "P4" } function autoFill9() { document.getElementById('Location').value = "L1"; document.getElementById('ename').value = "Backstreet Boys 2020"; document.getElementById('datemin').value = "2020-05-20"; document.getElementById('Time').value = "08:00pm - 11:00pm" document.getElementById('Price').value = "P5" } </script> </body> </html>

With the validation.js looking like this,

function validateForm() { var Location = document.forms["myForm"]["Location"].value; var eName = document.forms["myform"]["eName"].value; var datemin = document.forms["myform"]["datemin"].value; var Time = document.forms["myform"]["Time"].value; var Price = document.forms["myform"]["Price"].value; var quantity = document.forms["myform"]["quantity"].value; if(Location == "") { alert ("Please select a location."); return false; } if(ename == "") { alert ("Please input an Event Name."); return false; } if(datemin == "") { alert ("Please input the date of the event."); return false; } if(Time == "") { alert ("Please input a Time for the event"); return false; } if(Price == "") { alert ("Please input a price."); return false; } if(quantity == "") { alert ("Please input the amount of tickets you wish to purchase."); return false; } else { return true; } }

Am I missing something, or doing something incorrectly? Thanks for any help!