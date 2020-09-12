Unable to get a section to align properly

New coder still stumbling in the dark here.

I have buttons that I cannot get aligned properly.

Here is my CodePen link. (I have stripped out all the PHP and Javascript to simplify it).



The “Add Tags” and “Cancel” buttons seem determined to align to the bottom of the container… and when they do, they also add some blank space underneath them.

Can someone please let me know why this is happening. I’ve tried everything in my knowledge to try to move them up, but they refuse to be moved up. They also seem to be attached to the alignment of the select fields row to the left of them.

I thought this might even be something related to the buttons, so for testing I just made some dummy div’s, but they too align in the same place.