NewZip.zip (3.5 MB) @PaulOB @Erik_J. Thank you soo much for your help on my last project. I tried to adjust the width on the image on the home page slider but it wont change. I was able to adjust the height, position the text, change the white space gap, but for some reason i cant change the width. I will attach the whole project.
Unable to adjust the width of owl image
here is the css.
.hr-img img {
height: 200px;
width: 200px;
display: block;
position: relative;
left: -34px;
top: 50px;
opacity: 0;
Preformatted text
i was able to solve by playing around with some image css…
.hr-img img {
max-width: 200px;
height: 200px;
position: relative;
left: -34px;
top: 50px;
opacity: 0;
If you adjust the width of the image but not the height, it will distort the image dimensions. Maybe that doesn’t matter to you, but it’s usually better to set height to auto, to let it respond with the width.
3 Likes
You actually right the image is distrorted.
@TechnoBear i have been unable to align to top section of a website i am working on.I have attached the site here(html and css) and a screenshot of the gap NewZip.zip (9.5 KB)