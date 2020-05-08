Unable to adjust the width of owl image

#1

NewZip.zip (3.5 MB) @PaulOB @Erik_J. Thank you soo much for your help on my last project. I tried to adjust the width on the image on the home page slider but it wont change. I was able to adjust the height, position the text, change the white space gap, but for some reason i cant change the width. I will attach the whole project.

#2

here is the css.

.hr-img img {
    height: 200px;
	width: 200px;
	display: block;
	position: relative;
	left: -34px;
	top: 50px;
	opacity: 0;

Preformatted text

#3

i was able to solve by playing around with some image css…

.hr-img img {
	max-width: 200px;
    height: 200px;
	position: relative;
	left: -34px;
	top: 50px;
	opacity: 0;