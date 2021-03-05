Unable to add (+=) to associative array

PHP
#1

I’m trying to increment a value [staCount] => 0 but keeps failing. Keep getting the msg:
Notice : Undefined index: staCount in ** on line 62

looking for ideas to fix this message… even thou its a notice its not incrementing the array value.

	foreach($loadMyDashboardDB as  $dbValue) {			
		foreach($dashboardArray as $pryKey => $pryValue){
			if($dbValue['tkt_priority'] == $pryValue['pryIndex']) {
				$dashboardArray[$pryKey]['pryCount'] += 1;				
/***************************************************************************** */
				foreach($dashboardArray as $staKey => $staValue) { 
					if($dbValue['tkt_status'] == $staValue[$staKey]['staIndex']) {
                                              \\ line 62
						**$dashboardArray[$staKey]['staCount'] += 1;**
					}
				}
/****************************************************************************** */
			}// END IF
		}// END FOREACH
	}// END FOREACH

Sample array:

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [pryIndex] => 1
            [pryTitle] => High
            [pryCount] => 1
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [staIndex] => 1
                    [staTitle] => Closed
                    [staCount] => 0
                )

            [1] => Array
                (
                    [staIndex] => 2
                    [staTitle] => Pending
                    [staCount] => 0
                )
#2

foreach doesnt only walk the numeric elements of the array.
Think about what $staKey and $staValue would be for the very first iteration.

EDIT: Also think about what

is, as well.

1 Like
#3

Hello M_htley,

Thank you for the reply but i’m going to need a little more help with the code.

Ty

#4 
foreach($dashboardArray as $staKey => $staValue) { 
  echo $staKey;
}

try that, and see what it tells you.