Unable to add (+=) to associative array

I’m trying to increment a value [staCount] => 0 but keeps failing. Keep getting the msg:
Notice : Undefined index: staCount in ** on line 62
looking for ideas to fix this message… even thou its a notice its not incrementing the array value.
foreach($loadMyDashboardDB as $dbValue) {
foreach($dashboardArray as $pryKey => $pryValue){
if($dbValue['tkt_priority'] == $pryValue['pryIndex']) {
$dashboardArray[$pryKey]['pryCount'] += 1;
/***************************************************************************** */
foreach($dashboardArray as $staKey => $staValue) {
if($dbValue['tkt_status'] == $staValue[$staKey]['staIndex']) {
\\ line 62
**$dashboardArray[$staKey]['staCount'] += 1;**
}
}
/****************************************************************************** */
}// END IF
}// END FOREACH
}// END FOREACH
Sample array:
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[pryIndex] => 1
[pryTitle] => High
[pryCount] => 1
[0] => Array
(
[staIndex] => 1
[staTitle] => Closed
[staCount] => 0
)
[1] => Array
(
[staIndex] => 2
[staTitle] => Pending
[staCount] => 0
)