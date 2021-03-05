Unable to add (+=) to associative array

I’m trying to increment a value [staCount] => 0 but keeps failing. Keep getting the msg:

Notice : Undefined index: staCount in ** on line 62

looking for ideas to fix this message… even thou its a notice its not incrementing the array value.

foreach($loadMyDashboardDB as $dbValue) { foreach($dashboardArray as $pryKey => $pryValue){ if($dbValue['tkt_priority'] == $pryValue['pryIndex']) { $dashboardArray[$pryKey]['pryCount'] += 1; /***************************************************************************** */ foreach($dashboardArray as $staKey => $staValue) { if($dbValue['tkt_status'] == $staValue[$staKey]['staIndex']) { \\ line 62 **$dashboardArray[$staKey]['staCount'] += 1;** } } /****************************************************************************** */ }// END IF }// END FOREACH }// END FOREACH

Sample array: