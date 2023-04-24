Unable to access the content using list item id attribute

I have an anchor tag on my website so that when user clicks on it, I can take them to the FAQ page of a different website.

<a href="https://company.mycompany.com/services/faq/#faq-31" title='My company FAQ' target='_blank' class='urlLink'>at least 5 business days</a>

For example, currently, since I’m testing locally, my website is the following

http://localhost:8080/mycompany/abc.htm

But after deployment, it’s going to be a different domain like following:

https://company.yourcompany.com/abc.htm

And I’m trying to access the https://company.mycompany.com/services/faq/#faq-31 site from my local deployment currently.

After clicking on the link and inspecting it in the Browsers developers window, I’m seeing that the link is showing like this:

<a href="https://company.mycompany.com/services/faq/?_gl=1*1en21*_ga*MTE2OTQ4MjY4My4xNjgxODM0NTQ2*_ga_F31GQF9LTB*MTY4MjM2NzU0Ny4yMS4xLjE2ODIzNzI5OTQuMC4wLjA.#faq-31" title="My company FAQ" target="_blank" class="urlLink"> at least 5 business days</a>

What is that stuff added before #faq-31 in the URL?

By the way, I tried testing https://company.mycompany.com/services/faq/#faq-31 from my computer browser, but it only loads the page as if I’ve just clicked https://company.mycompany.com/services/faq

Any idea if what I’m trying to achieve is possible?