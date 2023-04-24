Unable to access the content using list item id attribute

I have an anchor tag on my website so that when user clicks on it, I can take them to the FAQ page of a different website.
<a href="https://company.mycompany.com/services/faq/#faq-31" title='My company FAQ' target='_blank' class='urlLink'>at least 5 business days</a>
For example, currently, since I’m testing locally, my website is the following
http://localhost:8080/mycompany/abc.htm
But after deployment, it’s going to be a different domain like following:
https://company.yourcompany.com/abc.htm
And I’m trying to access the
https://company.mycompany.com/services/faq/#faq-31 site from my local deployment currently.
After clicking on the link and inspecting it in the Browsers developers window, I’m seeing that the link is showing like this:
<a href="https://company.mycompany.com/services/faq/?_gl=1*1en21*_ga*MTE2OTQ4MjY4My4xNjgxODM0NTQ2*_ga_F31GQF9LTB*MTY4MjM2NzU0Ny4yMS4xLjE2ODIzNzI5OTQuMC4wLjA.#faq-31" title="My company FAQ" target="_blank" class="urlLink">
at least 5 business days</a>
What is that stuff added before
#faq-31 in the URL?
By the way, I tried testing
https://company.mycompany.com/services/faq/#faq-31 from my computer browser, but it only loads the page as if I’ve just clicked
https://company.mycompany.com/services/faq
Any idea if what I’m trying to achieve is possible?