Un-equal height images in floating li's

I have a listing of two columns with li’s. unfortunately does not all images have the same height, because of that, the listing is messed up, in other words; If one image in a certain li has a smaller height than the other images, all li’s after that are lined up under the li with the smaller image This is the css I use:
.resultaat_listing {
width: 96%;
margin: 0 2%;
padding: 0;
clear: both;
overflow: hidden;
list-style: none;
}
.resultaat_listing li {
width: 48%;
margin-bottom: 1.5rem;
padding: .5rem 0;
float: left;
box-sizing: border-box;
border: solid #f17000 1px;
border-radius: 3px;
-moz-border-radius: 3px;
-webkit-border-radius: 3px;
}
.resultaat_listing li:nth-child(even) {
float: right;
}
.resultaat_listing li img {
max-width: 100%;
height: auto;
float: left;
margin: 0 1%;
-webkit-transition: all 2s ease-out;
transition: all 2s ease-out;
}
What should I adjust to avoid this