Un-equal height images in floating li's

I have a listing of two columns with li’s. unfortunately does not all images have the same height, because of that, the listing is messed up, in other words; If one image in a certain li has a smaller height than the other images, all li’s after that are lined up under the li with the smaller image This is the css I use:

.resultaat_listing { width: 96%; margin: 0 2%; padding: 0; clear: both; overflow: hidden; list-style: none; } .resultaat_listing li { width: 48%; margin-bottom: 1.5rem; padding: .5rem 0; float: left; box-sizing: border-box; border: solid #f17000 1px; border-radius: 3px; -moz-border-radius: 3px; -webkit-border-radius: 3px; } .resultaat_listing li:nth-child(even) { float: right; } .resultaat_listing li img { max-width: 100%; height: auto; float: left; margin: 0 1%; -webkit-transition: all 2s ease-out; transition: all 2s ease-out; }

What should I adjust to avoid this