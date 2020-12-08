Un-Check checkbox in form if other checkbox is checked and vice versa

Hi there temp29,
Here is your form, as you wanted it,
without javascript of course.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Raleway:300,400,700%7COpen+Sans:300,400,700,900%7CLato:900" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://www.enflow.com/css/bootstrap.css" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://www.enflow.com/css/fonts.css" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://www.enflow.com/css/style.css" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Alex+Brush&display=swap" media="screen">
<style media="screen">
#invalidCheck1,
#invalidCheck2 {
position: absolute;
left: -999em;
}
label[for="invalidCheck1"]::before,
label[for="invalidCheck2"]::before {
display: inline-flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
width: 1.25em;
height: 1.25em;
margin-right: 0.5em;
border: 1px solid #919191;
border-radius: 0.3em;
background-color: #fff;
background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #fff, #ccc );
vertical-align: middle;
content: '';
}
#invalidCheck1:checked + label[for="invalidCheck1"]::before,
#invalidCheck2:checked + label[for="invalidCheck2"]::before{
content: '\02713';
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container home_page_section">
<h2 class="contact_usTitle text-center mt-3">CONTACT US</h2>
<div class="container col-lg-9 mt-3 mb-3">
<form name="myForm" id="myForm" method="post" action="contact-form.php">
<label for="name" class="col-form-label float-right mt-3">*All 4 fields are required</label>
<input type="text" name="name" value="" class="form-control mt-3" id="name" placeholder="Full Name" required>
<input type="email" name="email" value="" class="form-control mt-3" id="email" placeholder="Email" required>
<textarea class="form-control mt-3" name="message" id="message" placeholder="Type your message" rows="7" required></textarea>
<div class="container checkboxes_container mt-3">
<p class="d-flex justify-content-center mt-3">*Please select one of these checkboxes</p>
<div class="row justify-content-md-center">
<div class="form-check">
<div class="container checkbox1">
<div class="radio d-flex justify-content-center">
<input class="form-check-input form_check_box" type="radio" name="rdo" value="human" id="invalidCheck1" required>
<label class="form-check-label" for="invalidCheck1">I'm a human</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-check">
<div class="container checkbox2">
<div class="radio d-flex justify-content-center">
<input class="form-check-input form_check_box" type="radio" name="rdo" value="robot" id="invalidCheck2" required>
<label class="form-check-label checkbox2_label" for="invalidCheck2">I'm a robot</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary float-right mt-3">Send Message</button>
</form>
</div>
</div>>
</body>
</html>
coothead