Un-Check checkbox in form if other checkbox is checked and vice versa

JavaScript
lines 589 - 618 Web form with 2 checkboxes
one with id “invalidCheck1” other with “invalidCheck2”

lines 726-736 bottom of page i have a JS Function to uncheck one checkbox if other is checked

but it does not check and uncheck / checkboxes

I must be doing something wrong that is very simple ?

heavy fatigue?

Hi there temp29,

why don’t you just dump the javascript altogether?

Use this HTML code instead…

<div class="form-check">
 <div class="container checkbox1">
  <div class="radio d-flex justify-content-center">
   <input class="form-check-input form_check_box" type="radio" name="rdo" value="human" id="invalidCheck1">
   <label class="form-check-label" for="invalidCheck1">I'm a human</label>
   </div>
  </div>
 </div>
 <div class="form-check">
  <div class="container checkbox2">
   <div class="radio d-flex justify-content-center">
    <input class="form-check-input form_check_box" type="radio" name="rdo" value="robot" id="invalidCheck2">
    <label class="form-check-label checkbox2_label" for="invalidCheck2">I'm a robot</label>
   </div>
  </div>
 </div>

coothead

Hi CoolHead… Good Point… then I would need to make this radio button group required with required messages for the onclick send message btn.

but I am trying to create my own captCha… (not a fan of Google) and as far as i know AI Web Bots can read CSS (if i use the radio buttons to create a required event) and then correctly fill in the form and send spam contact form messages by clicking send message.

But if i have JScript event then that only allows one one check box or the other to be checked so i was trying to go that way.

rolling your own captCha is a bit complex or convoluted.

Hi there temp29,

sorry, but I do not understand any of that. :wonky:
Nothing new there, I am old and becoming
a little dim witted. :nono:
I cannot see anything wrong with adding the
required attribute to the inputs.

I would humbly suggest that forms need to be
fully functional without javascript. :winky:

coothead

Hi there temp29,

Here is your form, as you wanted it,
without javascript of course. :rofl:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Raleway:300,400,700%7COpen+Sans:300,400,700,900%7CLato:900" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://www.enflow.com/css/bootstrap.css" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://www.enflow.com/css/fonts.css" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://www.enflow.com/css/style.css" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Alex+Brush&display=swap" media="screen">

<style media="screen">
#invalidCheck1,
#invalidCheck2 {
	position: absolute;
	left: -999em;
 }
label[for="invalidCheck1"]::before,
label[for="invalidCheck2"]::before {
	display: inline-flex;
    justify-content: center; 
    align-items: center;
	width: 1.25em;
	height: 1.25em;
	margin-right: 0.5em;
	border: 1px solid #919191;
	border-radius: 0.3em;
	background-color: #fff;
    background-image: linear-gradient( to bottom, #fff, #ccc );
	vertical-align: middle;
	content: '';
 }
#invalidCheck1:checked + label[for="invalidCheck1"]::before,
#invalidCheck2:checked + label[for="invalidCheck2"]::before{
    content: '\02713';
}
</style>

</head>
<body>
<div class="container home_page_section"> 
<h2 class="contact_usTitle text-center mt-3">CONTACT US</h2>
<div class="container col-lg-9 mt-3 mb-3">
<form name="myForm" id="myForm" method="post" action="contact-form.php">   
<label for="name" class="col-form-label float-right mt-3">*All 4 fields are required</label>
<input type="text" name="name" value="" class="form-control mt-3" id="name" placeholder="Full Name" required>
<input type="email" name="email" value="" class="form-control mt-3" id="email" placeholder="Email" required>   
<textarea class="form-control mt-3" name="message" id="message" placeholder="Type your message" rows="7" required></textarea>
<div class="container checkboxes_container mt-3">
<p class="d-flex justify-content-center mt-3">*Please select one of these checkboxes</p>
<div class="row justify-content-md-center">

<div class="form-check">
 <div class="container checkbox1">
  <div class="radio d-flex justify-content-center">
   <input class="form-check-input form_check_box" type="radio" name="rdo" value="human" id="invalidCheck1" required>
   <label class="form-check-label" for="invalidCheck1">I'm a human</label>
   </div>
  </div>
 </div>
 <div class="form-check">
  <div class="container checkbox2">
   <div class="radio d-flex justify-content-center">
    <input class="form-check-input form_check_box" type="radio" name="rdo" value="robot" id="invalidCheck2" required>
    <label class="form-check-label checkbox2_label" for="invalidCheck2">I'm a robot</label>
   </div>
  </div>
 </div>

 </div>
</div>
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary float-right mt-3">Send Message</button>
</form>
</div>
</div>>

</body>
</html>

coothead