Un-Check checkbox in form if other checkbox is checked and vice versa

I dunno about others, but this problem seems to already be solved by Google’s reCaptcha service.
Hi there temp29,
I cannot answer those questions as I’ve
no experience of spam email problems.
All I can say is that I wouldn’t have thought
that CSS could be the cause of them.
coothead
Paul… thanks for your comment…
but
AS you can read in my second post… I am not a fan of google and looking to NOT use google… for anything - Not Chrome, Gmail, Search, Captcha.
Google does NOT even come close to their Do No Evil motto. The data privacy breeches by Google are astounding and well publicized. The USA DOJ is finally looking into them and the EU has dinged them for major bucks over Google’s lack of ethics…
So that is why i was going to create my OWN Turing test using two checkboxes… and build a custom Captcha which would i think may require some JavaScript work.
okay, good to know… thanks again…
I recommend then finding someone else that has already solved the captcha problem. It’s not for nothing that we are warned against writing our own captcha unless we are an expert at computer vision.
There are plenty of other alternatives to google. You’ll find many of them in this article:
good find… thanks Paul… Gave Hearts to ALL… you guys on SitePoint are GREAT… :o)
EXACTLY… But I am having fun TRYING to build my own custom captCha…
From what i have read the auto Web AI Bots that spam web forms CAN READ the CSS so they can see what is required in a form, from the CSS, or see what is not required and then the BOT can do what is necessary in filling out the form and then auto click the send button.
But… if you make a Turning test out of two check boxes (I Am Robot and I Am Human, etc etc – something like that and tie it to JScript event for validation which has to FIRE and is separate from the form) You kinda have to play with the Turing logic and test it out… then you have a very good chances of fooling the AI Bot.
then one might have a natural custom made own captcha… that is what i heading for…
always thank you for your time…
I sympathise with your Google disenchantment,
but notice that you are using their “Open Sans”
and “Alex Brush” fonts on your site.
coothead
Yes…
I tried out their Script Font APIs but they did not resolve well so far and did NOT work on Opera browser… so those are latent refs and will be removed.
I ended up doing script TEXT work for my motto and such in an image format.
Agreed… It is hard to completely wash clean of Google’s tools.
Hi there temp29,
perhaps you will be able to find Google
alternatives here…
coothead
thanks CoolHead…
Hi there temp29,
although I tend to have a cool head in the
autumn and winter, it can be a warm head
in the spring and summer.
For all seasons, though, it is always as bald
as a coot.
coothead
Right… CootHead… my reading skills need brushing up (ref to Alex LOL)
as I have a self deprecating nature I
prefer to use the lower case form of…
coothead
…so as not to attract to much attention.
My pet Camel thinks you are not properly considerate of his Case !
I would be really irritated as a client/manager to learn someone has sunken so much time into a problem that can easily be solved using recatcha via google. I suppose that is what daily scrums are for… It just seems really stubborn to not implement a solution well known to solve this problem. Instead resort to wasting time and money reinventing the wheel. That is the last person I want part of my team…
So you ? Missed the post where i said i was clearly avoiding Google due to their lack of ethics as a company…
Link… Google Promises reCAPTCHA Isn’t Exploiting Users ?
and you also ? Missed the post where i said i was playing (as in R&D) innovating, experimenting and trying to understand artificial intelligence and web bots and captcha’s and spam…
Link… Internet bots - Filling forms
2nd Link… Why Web Bots Fill In Forms
and that it was being done for reasons of innovation, learning, education and possible invention to evolve my company…
that is embarrassing on your part… but Thanks ?
I think that cyman was playing up the part of being a client or manager very well. After all, it’s an extremely rare event for a client or a manager to read everything given them.
Why not turn it into a radio button and style it to look like a checkbox?