Un-Check checkbox in form if other checkbox is checked and vice versa

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: It’s not for nothing that we are warned against writing our own captcha unless we are an expert at computer vision

EXACTLY… But I am having fun TRYING to build my own custom captCha…

From what i have read the auto Web AI Bots that spam web forms CAN READ the CSS so they can see what is required in a form, from the CSS, or see what is not required and then the BOT can do what is necessary in filling out the form and then auto click the send button.

But… if you make a Turning test out of two check boxes (I Am Robot and I Am Human, etc etc – something like that and tie it to JScript event for validation which has to FIRE and is separate from the form) You kinda have to play with the Turing logic and test it out… then you have a very good chances of fooling the AI Bot.

then one might have a natural custom made own captcha… that is what i heading for…

always thank you for your time…