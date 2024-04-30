UI/UX Designing Course in Rawalpindi Islamabad

This course provides an in-depth exploration of User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) Design principles and practices. Through a combination of lectures, hands-on projects, and case studies, students will learn the fundamentals of designing digital interfaces that are user-friendly, intuitive, and visually appealing
Course Content
Introduction to UI/UX Design
- Understanding the principles of UI and UX design
- Exploring the importance of user-centered design
- Introduction to industry-standard tools and software