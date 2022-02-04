Ui/Ux and graphic designer

Hello,
I have been a graphic designer and web developer for about 20 years. How do I get into UI / UX work?
Is work suitable for a
freepic.com site?
regards,
Saeed
Most positions that include ux and ui in the title require a healthy dose of JavaScript and more specifically mvvm framework/library proficiency with React, Vue, and/or Angular. Those types of positions are not generally for building simple html websites but enterprise cloud solutions with modern web technologies at scale. Some of these positions that lean more towards the design side require creating prototypes, wireframes using tools like Sketch, Figma, and Adobe XD.