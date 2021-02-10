Typing and deleting letters of a word in the JS

JavaScript
#1

type

I just want to make something for practice like above typing a word. I stumbled upon:
https://mattboldt.com/demos/typed-js/

But I do not want to use the library. Can we also do this on our own?

I tried something here, but it is far too tangent from what I anticipate

I am not asking someone to write full code, but can some one guide me on what to search or in what direction can I move.

I searched for something on codepen also but could not get anything close in vanilla or JQuery either.

#2

If you wanted css practice instead :slight_smile:

#3

Wow, That is too awesome. I am downloading the code on my sublime text, and try to understand it. Thank you so much for your prompt support and instant reply.

#4

Hi there codispoetry,

@PaulOB, as always, pulls magic CSS out of his box of tricks,
whilst I was struggling with just a basic javascript example. :biggrin:

As I managed to code it eventually, I suppose I had better post
it as this thread is still residing in the JavaScript forum. :winky:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
 } 

#content {
	padding: 0.6em 1em;
	font-size: 1.5em;
}
</style>

</head>
<body>

<div id="content"></div>

<script>
(function( d ) {
   'use strict';

	var c = 0,i = 0, st,
	 text = ['Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.',
	         'Vivamus tristique libero justo, vitae placerat magna lobortis eget.',
	         'Vivamus felis nunc, egestas a est ac, porta malesuada odio.',
	         'Integer imperdiet sollicitudin odio et congue.'
	         ],
	 cont = d.getElementById( 'content' );

   function typing( c ) {	  
      if ( i === text.length) {
   	       return;
   	    } 
      if ( c < text[ i ].length && i < text.length ) {
           cont.textContent += text[ i ].charAt( c );
           c ++;
    	   st = setTimeout( function(){ typing( c ) },250 ); 
        }
      else {
      	   clearTimeout( st );
      	   cont.textContent = ''; 
      	   c = 0;
      	   i ++ ; 
      	   setTimeout( function(){ typing( c ) }, 250 );
      	}
     }

   typing( c );

}( document ));
</script>  

</body>
</html>

coothead

#5

Thank you so much for writing a code. You are a very helpful and joyful person. I will certainly see your code and try to learn from it.

I have also written something:

<script>
	var typeText = 'Abraham Lincoln';
	var convertArray = typeText.split("");
	console.log(convertArray);
	var timeLoop;

	function textLoop() {
		if (convertArray.length > 0) {
			document.getElementById('type').innerHTML += convertArray.shift();			
		} else {
			document.getElementById('type').innerHTML -= convertArray.pop();
		}
		timeLoop = setTimeout('textLoop()',70);
	}
	textLoop();	
</script>

But I am still unable to delete the Abraham Lincoln text once it is typed.

I started from this tuts:

Live URL

HTML:


	<div class="container">
		<h2>I am <span id="type"></span></h2>
	</div>

once this part is executed:
document.getElementById('type').innerHTML += convertArray.shift();

It becomes an HTML. I think somehow we have to take it back in an array.