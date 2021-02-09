Typing and deleting letters of a word in the JS

Hi there codispoetry,
@PaulOB, as always, pulls magic CSS out of his box of tricks,
whilst I was struggling with just a basic javascript example.
As I managed to code it eventually, I suppose I had better post
it as this thread is still residing in the JavaScript forum.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
}
#content {
padding: 0.6em 1em;
font-size: 1.5em;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="content"></div>
<script>
(function( d ) {
'use strict';
var c = 0,i = 0, st,
text = ['Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.',
'Vivamus tristique libero justo, vitae placerat magna lobortis eget.',
'Vivamus felis nunc, egestas a est ac, porta malesuada odio.',
'Integer imperdiet sollicitudin odio et congue.'
],
cont = d.getElementById( 'content' );
function typing( c ) {
if ( i === text.length) {
return;
}
if ( c < text[ i ].length && i < text.length ) {
cont.textContent += text[ i ].charAt( c );
c ++;
st = setTimeout( function(){ typing( c ) },250 );
}
else {
clearTimeout( st );
cont.textContent = '';
c = 0;
i ++ ;
setTimeout( function(){ typing( c ) }, 250 );
}
}
typing( c );
}( document ));
</script>
</body>
</html>
coothead