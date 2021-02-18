Typing and deleting letters of a word in the JS

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Can we further nest it under if…else statement wherever possible?

As that was my code (with Paul’s methods added) here goes

function textLoop() { // slice the array and output the letters starting from zero // up to the range defined by the variable pos myElement.innerHTML = convertArray.slice(0, pos).join(""); pos += increment; // if pos equals the length of the array we have output the whole phrase // pos is then set to come back downwards by using a negative increment // i.e. pos goes from 1 - 15 (or however long the phrase is) and // then pos goes back down from 15 to zero if (pos === convertArray.length) { // reverse pos direction so it counts backwards increment = -increment; } // when we reach here we have finished showing and deleting the first phrase // if pos is zero we know that the first phrase is finished so we must increment // counter and set up the next phrase in the array ready to slice again // counter is incremented so we can get ready to convert // the next phrase into the convertArray variable // note pos will only be zero when counting backwards as is starts at zero // and is incremented before we get here. Once it gets to say 15 // (the end of the convertArray length) then it counts back down //and will only reach zero when increment is negative if (pos === 0) { increment = 1; counter++; // when counter equals the original array length we must reset it to zero and start again if (counter === typeText.length) { counter = 0; } // this is the next phrase copied into convertArray convertArray = typeText[counter].split(""); } timeLoop = setTimeout(textLoop, 100); } textLoop();

Basically I used slice array so that we don’t touch the original array and nearly all the work is carried out here in this one line.

myElement.innerHTML = convertArray.slice(0, pos).join(""); pos += increment;

The variable convertArray contains the first phrase and I slice it starting from the first letter and use pos as the range.

e.g pos = 0

slice(0,pos).

outputs

G

pos = 1

slice(0,pos).

outputs

Ge

pos = 2

slice(0,pos).

outputs

Geo

…and so on until the phrase is complete.

When the length of the array is reached the increment is made negative and we start going backwards from the length of the array to zero.

Once zero on the way back is reached then the counter is incremented to show the next phrase from the array and passed into convertArray once again to begin the process.