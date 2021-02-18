Typing and deleting letters of a word in the JS

Hi there codeispoetry,

bearing in mind that javascript is not really

my forté,I did manage to make an example

for your consideration…

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <title>Untitled document</title> <!-- The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file <link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen"> --> <style media="screen"> body { background-color: #f0f0f0; font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif; } #content { max-width:5em; min-height:1em; padding: 1em; margin: auto; border: 1px solid #999; border-radius: 0.3em; background-color: #fff; font-size: 2em; text-align: center; letter-spacing: 0.15em; } #content p { margin: 0; } .remove-container { animation: curtain 2s ease forwards; } @keyframes curtain { 0% { transform: rotateX( 0deg );} 99.9% {border: 1px solid #999;} 100% { transform: rotateX( 90deg );border: 0;} } </style> </head> <body> <div id="content"> <p>The Quick Brown Fox Jumps Over The Lazy Dog</p> </div> <script> (function( d ) { 'use strict'; var c = 0, i = 0, st, st1,speed = 350, text = 'The Quick Brown Fox Jumps Over The Lazy Dog', con = d.querySelector( '#content' ), par = con.querySelector( 'p' ); par.textContent = ''; function typing( c ) { par.textContent += text.charAt( c ); if ( ( text.charAt( c ) === ' ' ) || ( text.charAt( c ) === '') ){ text = text.replace( par.textContent,'' ); clearTimeout( st ); return removeText( i, c ); } else { c ++; st = setTimeout( function(){ typing( c ); }, speed ); } } function removeText( i, c ) { if ( i <= c ) { par.textContent = par.textContent.substring( 1 ); i ++; st1 = setTimeout( function(){ removeText( i, c ); }, speed ); } else { clearTimeout( st1 ); i = 0; c = 0; typing( c ); } if ( c === text.length) { clearTimeout( st ); clearTimeout( st1 ); con.classList.add( 'remove-container' ); return; } } typing( c ); }( document )); </script> </body> </html>

You can also have a quick peep at it here…

Full Page View:-

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/jOVmrBY

