Typing and deleting letters of a word in the JS

Hi there codeispoetry,
bearing in mind that javascript is not really
my forté,I did manage to make an example
for your consideration…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
}
#content {
max-width:5em;
min-height:1em;
padding: 1em;
margin: auto;
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 0.3em;
background-color: #fff;
font-size: 2em;
text-align: center;
letter-spacing: 0.15em;
}
#content p {
margin: 0;
}
.remove-container {
animation: curtain 2s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes curtain {
0% { transform: rotateX( 0deg );}
99.9% {border: 1px solid #999;}
100% { transform: rotateX( 90deg );border: 0;}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="content">
<p>The Quick Brown Fox Jumps Over The Lazy Dog</p>
</div>
<script>
(function( d ) {
'use strict';
var c = 0, i = 0, st, st1,speed = 350,
text = 'The Quick Brown Fox Jumps Over The Lazy Dog',
con = d.querySelector( '#content' ),
par = con.querySelector( 'p' );
par.textContent = '';
function typing( c ) {
par.textContent += text.charAt( c );
if ( ( text.charAt( c ) === ' ' ) || ( text.charAt( c ) === '') ){
text = text.replace( par.textContent,'' );
clearTimeout( st );
return removeText( i, c );
}
else {
c ++;
st = setTimeout(
function(){
typing( c );
}, speed );
}
}
function removeText( i, c ) {
if ( i <= c ) {
par.textContent =
par.textContent.substring( 1 );
i ++;
st1 = setTimeout(
function(){
removeText( i, c );
}, speed );
}
else {
clearTimeout( st1 );
i = 0;
c = 0;
typing( c );
}
if ( c === text.length) {
clearTimeout( st );
clearTimeout( st1 );
con.classList.add( 'remove-container' );
return;
}
}
typing( c );
}( document ));
</script>
</body>
</html>
You can also have a quick peep at it here…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/jOVmrBY
coothead