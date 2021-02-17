Typing and deleting letters of a word in the JS

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Write a character of a word one by one in the forwarding direction, and delete them in the backward direction.

When you shift() you are removing the element from the array so after you have shifted them all there is nothing left to work with. The array is empty.

You then try to pop() an empty array. Even if you did get the last item in the array with pop() it would not rub out the last letter that was just placed. You would want everything in the array apart from the last one and output a smaller and smaller string each time (not just the last item). It may have been easier just to slice strings as in the example from @coothead but I guess you were practicing with arrays.

I made a small codepen trying to follow your rough logic and ended up with this.

It’s not meant as a solution but more to work out what’s happening. I’m sure it could be shortened considerably.