TypeScript in React-Native

({ title, subTitle, image }) are all 3 defaulting to ‘any’ type and I should be able to set them to 'string’

unless there is a more specific type to set the image’s type to an URL?

I’m just using the default tabs template from Expo. which does use TypeScript.

I’d probably prefer to set them inline, but have no objection to trying an interface either… I thought it was just

colon string

: string

but I must be missing something in the syntax because so far it’s not been liking that.
It sees string as a variable and says it’s set to any

import React from 'react'
import { ImageBackground, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native'

import colors from '../constants/Colors'
import AppText from './AppText'

export default function AppCard({ title, subTitle, image }) {
  return (
    <View style={styles.card}>
      <ImageBackground
        style={styles.image}
        source={image} />
      <View style={styles.detailsContainer}>
        <AppText style={styles.title}>{title}</AppText>
        <AppText style={styles.subTitle}>{subTitle}</AppText>
      </View>
    </View>
  )
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  card: {
    borderRadius: 15,
    backgroundColor: colors.white,
    marginBottom: 20,
    overflow: "hidden",
    // width: 360,
    width: "90%",

  },
  detailsContainer: {
    padding: 20,
  },
  image: {
    // width: 360,
    // width: "100%",
    height: 200,
    // resizeMode: "cover",
    justifyContent: "center",
  },
  subTitle: {
    color: colors.secondary,
    fontWeight: "bold",
  },
  title: {
    marginBottom: 7,
  },
})

