Typescript and Array.reduce()

Yeah, right. This was what was confusing me

I got it working with a type guard (source), but that’s an ugly solution:

type Summable = string[] | number[]; function isString(arg: any): arg is string { return typeof arg === 'string'; } function isStringArray(arg: any): arg is string[] { return Array.isArray(arg) && arg.every(isString); } function addUp(input: Summable) { if (isStringArray(input)) { return input.reduce((acc, val) => acc + val); } return input.reduce((acc, val) => acc + val); }

I was also attempting to implement a conditional type when you posted this:

m3g4p0p: m3g4p0p: But then I would have expected that something like following would do the trick: type Summable <T> = T extends string ? string[] : T extends number ? number[] : never

So this means if type T is assignable to type string then the type of Summable is string[] , otherwise , if the type of T is assignable to type number then the type of Summable is number[] . Finally, we use never in the final else branch to make the case that T is assignable to neither string or number an error:

Did I get that right?

Like you, I would have expected that to work, but:

type Summable<T> = T extends string ? string[] : T extends number ? number[] : never; const a: Summable<string> = ['a', 'b']; // OK const b: Summable<number> = [1, 2]; // OK function addUp(input: Summable<string | number>) { return input.reduce((acc, val) => acc + val); // Error. This expression is not callable }

Which leads me to think bug.

And one final question (sorry), apart from the “not callable” error in that final example, TS underlines acc and val in my editor and gives the following warning:

Parameter 'acc' implicitly has an 'any' type, but a better type may be inferred from usage. Parameter 'val' implicitly has an 'any' type, but a better type may be inferred from usage.

How would one handle that?