Typescript and Array.reduce()

Was toying with the following code in typescript.

type Summable = string[] | number[];

let a: Summable = ['a', 'b'];
let b: Summable = [1, 2];

let addUp = function (arg: Summable) {
    return arg.reduce((a, c) => a + c);
}

The idea was that addUp() would take in an array of numbers or strings and return the sum (if the array was composed of number) or the concatenation (if the array was composed of strings)

Typescript doesnt seem to like Array.reduce method.

This expression is not callable.
Each member of the union type ‘{ (callbackfn: (previousValue: string, currentValue: string, currentIndex: number, array: string) => string): string; (callbackfn: (previousValue: string, currentValue: string, currentIndex: number, array: string) => string, initialValue: string): string; (callbackfn: (previousValue: U, currentValue: string, …’ has signatures, but none of those signatures are compatible with each other.ts(2349)

I find this confusing…

At first I took it to mean that.reduce() passed arguments of different types to the callback. However, TS doesnt seem to have any problem with .map() which passes similar arguments.

Any insight would be appreciated.

I think it’s a bug. See here.

@m3g4p0p : I’d be interested to hear your take.

Array.reduce doesn’t work · Issue #44063 · microsoft/TypeScript · GitHub

Issue’s still open and being investigated as of a month ago… something to do with a ‘known limitation’ of reduce in particular…

I don’t think that’s specific to reduce()… if you write it out manually you’ll get a friendlier error message:

function addUp (arg: Summable) {
    let [head, ...tail] = arg

    for (const current of tail) {
        head += current
    }

    return head
}

Operator ‘+=’ cannot be applied to types ‘string | number’ and ‘string | number’.

IMU this is because the union type is not an exclusive “one of” type, but anything that matches either of its members; so string[] | number[] would basically be equivalent to (string | number)[]. Also consider the following, which is perfectly valid:

interface IHuman {
    name: string
    age: number
}

interface ITable {
    legs: number
}

const humanTable: IHuman | ITable = { 
    name: 'Fred', 
    legs: 5 
}

But then I would have expected that something like following would do the trick:

type Summable <T> = T extends string 
  ? string[] 
  : T extends number 
  ? number[] 
  : never

So AFAIC there might be a bug after all. :-P

So, you’re saying that because the union type (Summable) can be either an array of strings or an array of numbers, inside the addUp function, TS has no way of knowing which of these it is dealing with.

Did I get that right?

Hm, the error message suggests that the union would also allow mixed arrays of the given types… it turns out that my understanding was wrong though:

type Summable = string[] | number[]
const mixed: Summable = [42, 'foo']

Type '(string | number)[]' is not assignable to type 'Summable'. Type '(string | number)[]' is not assignable to type 'string[]'. Type 'string | number' is not assignable to type 'string'. Type 'number' is not assignable to type 'string'.