TypeError: player.b is undefined. How do I fix that?

Looking though some of the code, it just seems overly complicated to me. It takes a bit of deciphering to figure out what is going on.

For instance the load object

const load = (function() { "use strict"; function _load(tag) { return function(url) { return new Promise(function(resolve) { const element = document.createElement(tag); const parent = "body"; const attr = "src"; element.onload = function() { resolve(url); }; element[attr] = url; document[parent].appendChild(element); }); }; } return { js: _load("script") }; }());

Breaking it down we are making use of a module reveal pattern and the private function _load is using currying to return an inner function with a tag property held in a closure. I don’t know, but is this worthy of currying?

Furthermore do parent and attr need to be defined as constants

First with partial application — Could js just be a function that calls _load instead?

const load = (function(doc){ const _load = (tag, url) => { return new Promise( resolve => { const element = doc.createElement(tag); element.onload = () => resolve(url) element.src = url; doc.body.appendChild(element); }); } return { js: _load.bind(null, 'script') } }(window.document))

or would it be so bad to just make load a function

const load = (tag, url) => { return new Promise( resolve => { const element = document.createElement(tag); element.onload = () => resolve(url) element.src = url; document.body.appendChild(element); }); }

Maybe I am missing the point — re-usability perhaps — but it does seem to be unnecessarily complicated/obfusicated.

Lastly would it be helpful to stick a console.dir(player) in under ‘const player = event.target’

