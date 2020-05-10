TypeError: player.b is undefined. How do I fix that?

#1

This is coming up in the web console.

Code:
https://jsfiddle.net/0bnrg3k1/2/

    function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    const playerVars = player.b.b.playerVars;
    if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
      player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
    }
  }
#2

What is the exact wording of the error?

#3

This is coming up in the web console.

#4

What documentation tells you that the player has a b property?

#5

Question.

Should it be:

player.g.g instead?

const playerVars = player.g.g.playerVars;

https://jsfiddle.net/bg80xw4p/2/

After I did that the error is no longer coming up.

#6

Please answer my question. What documentation are you following in regard to accessing player properties?

#7

I didn’t figure that part of it out, you may have.

What documentation would say to use:

player.g.g instead

I am trying to figure that out.

#8

Sorry if this isn’t helpful.

Looking though some of the code, it just seems overly complicated to me. It takes a bit of deciphering to figure out what is going on.

For instance the load object

const load = (function() {
  "use strict";

  function _load(tag) {
    return function(url) {
      return new Promise(function(resolve) {
        const element = document.createElement(tag);
        const parent = "body";
        const attr = "src";
        element.onload = function() {
          resolve(url);
        };
        element[attr] = url;
        document[parent].appendChild(element);
      });
    };
  }
  return {
    js: _load("script")
  };
}());

Breaking it down we are making use of a module reveal pattern and the private function _load is using currying to return an inner function with a tag property held in a closure. I don’t know, but is this worthy of currying?

Furthermore do parent and attr need to be defined as constants

Just experimenting — not tested!!

First with partial application — Could js just be a function that calls _load instead?

const load = (function(doc){

    const _load = (tag, url) => {

        return new Promise( resolve => {
            const element = doc.createElement(tag);
            element.onload = () => resolve(url)
            element.src = url;
            doc.body.appendChild(element);
        });
    }

    return {
        js: _load.bind(null, 'script')
    }

}(window.document))

or would it be so bad to just make load a function

const load = (tag, url) => {
    return new Promise( resolve => {
        const element = document.createElement(tag);

        element.onload = () => resolve(url)
        element.src = url;
        document.body.appendChild(element);
    }); :neutral_face:
}

Maybe I am missing the point — re-usability perhaps — but it does seem to be unnecessarily complicated/obfusicated.

Lastly would it be helpful to stick a console.dir(player) in under ‘const player = event.target’

p.s. b.b tells you a lot :neutral_face: