TypeError: player.b is undefined. How do I fix that?

Sorry if this isn’t helpful.
Looking though some of the code, it just seems overly complicated to me. It takes a bit of deciphering to figure out what is going on.
For instance the load object
const load = (function() {
"use strict";
function _load(tag) {
return function(url) {
return new Promise(function(resolve) {
const element = document.createElement(tag);
const parent = "body";
const attr = "src";
element.onload = function() {
resolve(url);
};
element[attr] = url;
document[parent].appendChild(element);
});
};
}
return {
js: _load("script")
};
}());
Breaking it down we are making use of a module reveal pattern and the private function _load is using currying to return an inner function with a tag property held in a closure. I don’t know, but is this worthy of currying?
Furthermore do parent and attr need to be defined as constants
Just experimenting — not tested!!
First with partial application — Could js just be a function that calls _load instead?
const load = (function(doc){
const _load = (tag, url) => {
return new Promise( resolve => {
const element = doc.createElement(tag);
element.onload = () => resolve(url)
element.src = url;
doc.body.appendChild(element);
});
}
return {
js: _load.bind(null, 'script')
}
}(window.document))
or would it be so bad to just make load a function
const load = (tag, url) => {
return new Promise( resolve => {
const element = document.createElement(tag);
element.onload = () => resolve(url)
element.src = url;
document.body.appendChild(element);
}); :neutral_face:
}
Maybe I am missing the point — re-usability perhaps — but it does seem to be unnecessarily complicated/obfusicated.
Lastly would it be helpful to stick a console.dir(player) in under ‘const player = event.target’
p.s. b.b tells you a lot