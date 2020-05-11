Running the code through beautifier.io I find that the new YT.Player hasn’t been closed. You have also accidentally deleted the events section that was at the end of the YT.Player code too.
TypeError: player.b is undefined. How do I fix that?
What needs to be fixed here?
https://jsfiddle.net/vemg98q7/1/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(50); // percent
}
const playerVars = {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
showinfo: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
loop: true,
start: 200,
end: 204
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
}
});
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 606,
height: 344,
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// playerVars: {
// ...
// },
playerVars,
};
You are still missing the events section.
Like that?
https://jsfiddle.net/vemg98q7/3/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(50); // percent
}
const playerVars = {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
showinfo: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
loop: true,
start: 200,
end: 204
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
}
No not like that. Where it used to be at the end of the YT.Player code.
Like this?
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 606,
height: 344,
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// playerVars: {
// ...
// },
playerVars,
};
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
I’m starting to think unkind things about your abilities.
That
}; needs to be below the events object.
I did something wrong here.
TypeError: event is undefined
I think I almost got it.
https://jsfiddle.net/c0md2fvp/3/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(50); // percent
}
const playerVars = {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
showinfo: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
loop: true,
start: 200,
end: 204
};
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 606,
height: 344,
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// playerVars: {
// ...
// },
playerVars,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
}
});
}
I remember that you used to have two different types of events in the events object. I’m only seeing that you have one there currently.
I thought that was being removed.
I added it back in here.
https://jsfiddle.net/6zxa25r4/
Good. Now you know what happens with playerVars just before the events object. Now throw away the code that you’ve damaged, go back to the code that you started with, and make the recommended changes correctly this time.
Like this?
Am I close?
https://jsfiddle.net/a4suchtp/3/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(50); // percent
}
const playerVars = {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
showinfo: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
loop: true,
start: 200,
end: 204
};
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) {
player.seekTo(playerVars.start);
}
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 606,
height: 344,
videoId: video.dataset.id,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
// playerVars: {
// ...
// },
playerVars,
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function init(opts) {
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function () {
YT.ready(function () {
addVideo(opts.video);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacketc");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
It doesn’t look like you started from the working code in https://jsfiddle.net/29u5oa1j/1/, because other things are broken in what you posted above.
I tried here. Updated
https://jsfiddle.net/2cosuwmn/
Here is a visual presentation of the difference between those two sets of codes.
https://www.diffchecker.com/KbnjZvKQ (only live for 24 hours)
Line 53 on the original code shows that there used to be an addVideo function line, that you have since destroyed. Fix that.
There should be no errors.
ReferenceError: YT is not defined
https://jsfiddle.net/7jf2gr34/1/
Working code has no errors.
https://jsfiddle.net/rLq7jf9v/2/
That works for me in Chrome. I’ll attempt it too in Firefox. It works there too.
The code in https://jsfiddle.net/7jf2gr34/1/ seems to have no errors.
Although, it looks like you’ve placed that addVideo function line in the wrong place. It should be just above the YT.Player line instead.
And, I would move the onPlayerReady function down so that it is just above the onPlayerStateChange function.
Nice one. That only took about 20 posts, when it normally only takes 1 post to achieve.