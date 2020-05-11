TypeError: player.b is undefined. How do I fix that?

asasass: asasass: I was told this: I debugged your code and found playerVars inside a g object which was in turn inside a ‘g’ object.

Are those that same playerVars that you’ve defined elsewhere in the code as this?

playerVars: { autoplay: 1, controls: 1, showinfo: 1, rel: 0, iv_load_policy: 3, cc_load_policy: 0, fs: 0, disablekb: 1, loop: true, start: 200, end: 204 },

It’s always better to avoid using undocumented features, because there’s no assurance that those undocumented features will remain, and your code becomes brittle, and breaks as soon as those undocumented features change.

A much more reliable way is to place those playerVars in a local variable, at the top of the videoPlayer object, and refer to that instead.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { "use strict"; const playerVars = { autoplay: 1, controls: 1, showinfo: 1, rel: 0, iv_load_policy: 3, cc_load_policy: 0, fs: 0, disablekb: 1, loop: true, start: 200, end: 204 }; ... // const playerVars = player.b.b.playerVars; if (playerVars.loop && event.data === YT.PlayerState.ENDED) { player.seekTo(playerVars.start); ... new YT.Player(video, { width: 606, height: 344, videoId: video.dataset.id, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", // playerVars: { // ... // }, playerVars,

That way, when the internal workings of the player API changes from g.g.playerVars to h.h.playerVars or anything else, your code won’t break and will keep on working with no troubles.

Keep to the documented usage of the player API, don’t use undocumented features, and your code will be so much the better for it.