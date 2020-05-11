TypeError: player.b is undefined. How do I fix that?

I was told this:

I debugged your code and found playerVars inside a g object which was in turn inside a ‘g’ object.

If that’s the case, what’s the definition of a g object?

or, a better question would be:

What determines whether it is b.b, or g.g, or c.c, or r.r?

That would better help me to understand how that works.

What am I supposed to be looking at that would give me that answer?

I was just given this instruction, but I don’t understand.

In your onPlayerStateChange . Insert console.log(JSON.stringify(event)) as the first line. Copy the JSON string into an JSON formatter online and see the structure of event object. This might help in getting an idea about the event object

I’ve never used a JSON formatter before and so I would not know how to use it.

I did that here, then what?

https://jsfiddle.net/29u5oa1j/1/