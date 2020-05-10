TypeError: player.b is undefined. How do I fix that?

Breaking it down we are making use of a module reveal pattern and the private function _load is using currying to return an inner function with a tag property held in a closure. I don’t know, but is this worthy of currying?
Furthermore do parent and attr need to be defined as constants
Just experimenting — not tested!!
First with partial application — Could js just be a function that calls _load instead?
I debugged your code and found playerVars inside a g object which was in turn inside a ‘g’ object.
If that’s the case, what’s the definition of a g object?
or, a better question would be:
What determines whether it is b.b, or g.g, or c.c, or r.r?
That would better help me to understand how that works.
What am I supposed to be looking at that would give me that answer?
I was just given this instruction, but I don’t understand.
In your onPlayerStateChange . Insert console.log(JSON.stringify(event)) as the first line. Copy the JSON string into an JSON formatter online and see the structure of event object. This might help in getting an idea about the event object
I’ve never used a JSON formatter before and so I would not know how to use it.
It’s always better to avoid using undocumented features, because there’s no assurance that those undocumented features will remain, and your code becomes brittle, and breaks as soon as those undocumented features change.
A much more reliable way is to place those playerVars in a local variable, at the top of the videoPlayer object, and refer to that instead.