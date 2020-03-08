TypeError: .map is not a function (React js)

Am a newbie in react, so pardon me if am unable to fully explain the problem am facing, but after google searching, I came to understand that the object am trying to map is not an array(which am not sure is the case this time around because, all the examples I see online is the same and I take my time for the past 4weeks to diligently follow up the examples I see online but I cant just figure my react app to work
In
catalog.js
(this is the react component script, located in the component folder), I have this
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { connect } from "react-redux";
import { bindActionCreators } from "redux";
import * as catalogActions from "../../actions/catalog";
import ProductImage from "./ProductImage";
import ProductThumbs from "./ProductThumbs";
export class CatalogComponent extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.props.fetchCatalog();
}
render() {
const { catalogs, selectProduct, selectedProduct } = this.props;
return (
//let { catalogs } = this.props;
<div>
<h1>Catalog Field</h1>
<div className="image-gallery" hidden={!selectedProduct}>
<ProductImage product={selectedProduct} />
<ProductThumbs selectProduct={selectProduct} catalogs={catalogs} />
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
export default connect(
state => ({
catalogs: state.catalogs,
selectedProduct: state.selectedProduct
}),
dispatch => bindActionCreators(catalogActions, dispatch)
)(CatalogComponent);
And in
productImage.js
I have this
import React from “react”;
export default function ProductImage({ product }) {
return (
<div className="gallery-image">
<div>{product ? <img src={product} alt={"gbenga"} /> : null}</div>
</div>
);
}
And
productThumbs.js
has this
import React from "react";
export default function ProductThumbs({ catalogs, selectProduct }) {
return (
<div className="image-scroller">
{catalogs.map((product, index) => (
<div key={index} onClick={selectProduct.bind(this, product)}>
<img src={product} alt={"gbenga now"} />
</div>
))}
</div>
);
}
The problem is in this script as it says
catalogs.map is not a function
this is what is in the reducer
import { CATALOGS_RECEIVED } from "../constants/catalog";
import { SELECT_PRODUCT } from "../constants/catalog";
export default function catalogs(state = { catalogs: [] }, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case CATALOGS_RECEIVED:
console.log(JSON.stringify(action.catalogs));
return { ...state, catalogs: action.catalogs };
case SELECT_PRODUCT:
return { ...state, selectedProduct: action.product };
default:
return state;
}
}