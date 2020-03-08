TypeError: .map is not a function (React js)

Am a newbie in react, so pardon me if am unable to fully explain the problem am facing, but after google searching, I came to understand that the object am trying to map is not an array(which am not sure is the case this time around because, all the examples I see online is the same and I take my time for the past 4weeks to diligently follow up the examples I see online but I cant just figure my react app to work

In

catalog.js

(this is the react component script, located in the component folder), I have this

import React, { Component } from "react"; import { connect } from "react-redux"; import { bindActionCreators } from "redux"; import * as catalogActions from "../../actions/catalog"; import ProductImage from "./ProductImage"; import ProductThumbs from "./ProductThumbs"; export class CatalogComponent extends Component { componentDidMount() { this.props.fetchCatalog(); } render() { const { catalogs, selectProduct, selectedProduct } = this.props; return ( //let { catalogs } = this.props; <div> <h1>Catalog Field</h1> <div className="image-gallery" hidden={!selectedProduct}> <ProductImage product={selectedProduct} /> <ProductThumbs selectProduct={selectProduct} catalogs={catalogs} /> </div> </div> ); } } export default connect( state => ({ catalogs: state.catalogs, selectedProduct: state.selectedProduct }), dispatch => bindActionCreators(catalogActions, dispatch) )(CatalogComponent);

And in

productImage.js

I have this

import React from “react”;

export default function ProductImage({ product }) { return ( <div className="gallery-image"> <div>{product ? <img src={product} alt={"gbenga"} /> : null}</div> </div> ); }

And

productThumbs.js

has this

import React from "react"; export default function ProductThumbs({ catalogs, selectProduct }) { return ( <div className="image-scroller"> {catalogs.map((product, index) => ( <div key={index} onClick={selectProduct.bind(this, product)}> <img src={product} alt={"gbenga now"} /> </div> ))} </div> ); }

The problem is in this script as it says

catalogs.map is not a function

this is what is in the reducer