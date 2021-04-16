TypeError: el.classList is undefined

It’s nice that the getButtonContainer problem seems to be all fixed.

Thank you @m_hutley for helping us to understand that a problem still exists with the left-most button. My checks on that consisted of clicking the left button, and clicking it again to turn it off.

That was not enough to exhibit the problem.

The problem is experienced by clicking on only the left play button, then while the play button is active and showing pause, moving the mouse off of the pause button.

This is the kind of trouble that occurs when there are no reliable tests for the code. Thanks again.