TypeError: el.classList is undefined

How odd, for it all works perfectly well for me.
This is when we start to investigate how it behaves in different browsers.
Web browsers work differently from each other. We know that because if they all worked the same then there would be no need for any other web browser.
What is the web browser that you experience the problem with? A version number can help too.
Throws an error for me when i click the left button. The line in question (
button.classList.add("activated") inside showPauseButton) gets executed at least 3 times; the third time through,
button is
document, and
document.classList is not a valid construction.
That’s the magical thing about different web browsers. I refuse though to do anything about it until I receive instructions about which web browser the problem is occurring in. I will not be running the code in 10 different web browsers either to try and figure out which one has the problem.
That way I can test the code in the affected web browser and be sure that the issue is fixed.
Who’s willing to share first?
Chrome. Latest.
Thanks. Which code is that with? Is it the code from https://jsfiddle.net/8gajsp3v/7/ or the code from https://jsfiddle.net/tg056zv4/ or both?
Also Edge. Latest.
https://jsfiddle.net/tg056zv4/
(Did you only test in FF, i assume?)
It’s nice that the getButtonContainer problem seems to be all fixed.
Thank you @m_hutley for helping us to understand that a problem still exists with the left-most button. My checks on that consisted of clicking the left button, and clicking it again to turn it off.
That was not enough to exhibit the problem.
The problem is experienced by clicking on only the left play button, then while the play button is active and showing pause, moving the mouse off of the pause button.
This is the kind of trouble that occurs when there are no reliable tests for the code. Thanks again.
Sounds like there’s too many events tied to a single button, and they’re interfering with one another.
It’s only the mouseout event that’s happening. It triggers though when passing over every element, such as polygon or svg.
A simple solution to this is to check if the button is document. That occurs when the button container can’t be found. We can just ignore things when that occurs.
function playButtonMouseoverHandler(evt) {
const button = getButtonContainer(evt.target);
if (button === document) {
return;
}
showPause(button);
}
function playButtonMouseoutHandler(evt) {
const button = getButtonContainer(evt.target);
if (button === document) {
return;
}
showSpeaker(button);
}
Is there a better solution where we can get the mouseover or mouseout event to only occur when crossing the boundary of the `.wrapc’ element?
I have a better solution than the work-around in the above post.
The problem is being caused because the
.wrapc element has all of the event listeners assigned to it.
Instead of assigning the events to the container, we should assign the events to each of the buttons themself.
function initButton(wrapperSelector) {
const wrapper = document.querySelector(wrapperSelector);
const buttons = wrapper.querySelectorAll(".playButton");
buttons.forEach(function (button) {
button.addEventListener("click", playButtonClickHandler);
button.addEventListener("mouseover", playButtonMouseoverHandler);
button.addEventListener("mouseout", playButtonMouseoutHandler);
});
}
Firefox latest version.
SyntaxError: missing } after function body"
This one is difficult to figure out.
https://jsfiddle.net/euv1d9L7/
Really?
Just remove some of the surplus code until the error becomes obvious.
Can you see the problem now?
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function initButton(wrapperSelector) {
const wrapper = document.querySelector(wrapperSelector);
const buttons = wrapper.querySelectorAll(".playButton");
buttons.forEach(function (button) {
button.addEventListener("click", playButtonClickHandler);
button.addEventListener("mouseover", playButtonMouseoverHandler);
button.addEventListener("mouseout", playButtonMouseoutHandler);
});
}
Yes.
I tried every different combination.
Read the very beginning of this article and try again
Not working for some reason.
https://jsfiddle.net/pwgvabe7/1/
function initButton(wrapperSelector) {
const wrapper = document.querySelector(wrapperSelector);
const buttons = wrapper.querySelectorAll(".playButton");
buttons.forEach(function (button) {
button.addEventListener("click", playButtonClickHandler);
button.addEventListener("mouseover", playButtonMouseoverHandler);
button.addEventListener("mouseout", playButtonMouseoutHandler);
});
}
})();
Okay, first up, I am given cause to doubt my own abilities. I didn’t think that it could be so easy to screw this up. Did I mess up and give bad advice?
The code from https://jsfiddle.net/tg056zv4/ with my update from post #21 all works perfectly fine.
That means that I didn’t mess up. Good. That means that asasass screwed up. Back to business then.
What did asasass screw up to cause this problem to occur? I don’t want to wade in to a pile of damaged code to find out what got screwed up. My head is already full of mucas as I try to recover from a cold.
Instead, an easier way to find that out is to do a diff of my working code vs his non-working code. I use the
Tidy button on both the working code and asasass’s non-working code, so that the diff checker has less differences to concern itself with.
www.diffchecker.com is a good place to do that kind of check.
With my tidied code on one side of the diff, and asasass’s tidied but non-working code on the other side of the diff, I have it show me the difference, and I easily find the error.
asasass - you numbskull You deleted the initButton line at the end of the code that gets everything working.
This?
}
initButton(".wrapc");
}());
Got it working.
https://jsfiddle.net/ro8cteha/
And here is the for loop version.
https://jsfiddle.net/auhxb2ps/1/
function initButton(wrapperSelector) {
const wrapper = document.querySelector(wrapperSelector);
const buttons = wrapper.querySelectorAll(".playButton");
for (let i = 0; i < buttons.length; i++) {
let button = buttons[i];
button.addEventListener("click", playButtonClickHandler);
button.addEventListener("mouseover", playButtonMouseoverHandler);
button.addEventListener("mouseout", playButtonMouseoutHandler);
}
}
initButton(".wrapc");
}());
